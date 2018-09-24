James Island
Brent Case and Hannah Corri of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented The Childers Group LLC in leasing 1,326 square feet of retail space at 1175 Folly Road. Bryan Perrucci of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord.
Mount Pleasant
Blair Belk and Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 732 square feet of office space at 1439 Stuart Engals Blvd., to Carlyle Rogers Esq.
North Charleston
Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors represented the tenant, EsoTrans LLC, and the landlord in leasing 1826 square feet of office space at 4151 Spruill Ave.
Ben Diebold of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Flagship Facility Services Inc. in leasing a 4,800-square-foot industrial building at 7275 Cross County Road. Will Martin of Holcombe Fair & Lane represented the landlord.
Summerville
Miles Barkley and Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented Southern First Bank in leasing of 3,000 square feet of retail space at Nexton Square. The landlord was represented by Lenn Jewel and Charles Fitzhenry of RealtyLink.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,680 square feet of commercial space at 1907 Varner St. to First Choice Auto Glass LLC.
Zach Wade of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the landlord in leasing 696 square feet of retail space at 10125 Dorchester Road. Patton Webb of Ravenel Commercial Properties represented the tenant, Fitness Evolution.
West Ashley
Vitré Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,100 square feet of retail space in Indigo Village at 1662 Savannah Highway to Charleston Laser & Aesthetics Center.
Bob Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented Lowcountry Pediatrics and Adult Medicine LLC in leasing 2,441 square feet of medical office space at 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd. The landlord was represented by Gregg Legerton of Avison & Young.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,520 square feet of office space in The Northbridge Executive Park at 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to PW Production Services LLC.
Chris Dion of Belk|Lucy represented the S.C. Department of Mental Health in leasing 11,736 square feet of office space at 1460 Tobias Gadson Blvd. Ed Kercher and Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented the landlord.
Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 1,100 square feet of retail space at 2376 Ashley River Road to House of Brews. Jeff Yurfest of The Shopping Center Group represented the tenant.