Charleston
Chris Fraser and Leslie Fellabom of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 6,665 square feet of office space in Charleston Gateway Center at 40 Calhoun St. to Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP. Chip Shealy of CBRE Inc. represented the tenant.
Scott Peevy and David Grubbs of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 1,187 square feet of office space in the King and Queen Building at 145 King St. to Second 50 Communities.
Gordon Geer of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,223 square feet of office space at 200 Rutledge Ave. The tenant, Walgreen Co., was represented by John Krupka of SRS Real Estate Partners.
Daniel Island
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Student Transportation of America in leasing 11,419 square feet of office space at 880 Island Park Drive.
Mount Pleasant
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,656 square feet of office space in Long Point Center at 501 Wando Park Blvd. to NVR Inc. Kevin Coates of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the tenant.
Blair Belk and Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 3,268 square feet of retail space in the Market at Oakland in Mount Pleasant to Orangetheory Fitness. Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Bill Pearson of Howell & Associates represented the landlord and Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Jester Co., in leasing an office suite at 238 Mathis Ferry Road.
Bob Caldwell and Cameron Griffin of Caldwell Commercial represented Lowcountry Performance Automotive LLC in leasing 4,500 square feet of commercial space at 539 Long Point Road. Erin Hanhauser of Radekopf & Associates represented the landlord.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of commercial flex space at 4365 Dorchester Road. The tenant, Thyssenkrupp Elevator North America, was represented by Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing a 1,500-square-foot industrial building at 2652 Bonds Ave. to Andy’s Sprinkler Drainage Lighting.
Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented NRX Logistics in leasing 21,521 square feet of warehouse space at 4791 Trade St. David Simmons of Simmons Realty Co. represented the landlord.
Summerville
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. in leasing 30,684 square feet of industrial space at 211 Farmington Road.
Morrow Boggs and Trey Lucy of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 1,120 sf lease in Palm Village at 890 Bacon's Bridge Road to Styled by Hermeeknees Beauty Bar LLC.
Johnny Bevon of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,324 square feet of office space at 1801 Trolley Road to Palmetto Hearing Center.