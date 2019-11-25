Charleston
Chip Shealy of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 3,767 square feet of office space at 229 Huger St. to BRPH Architects Engineers Inc. Mark Mattison of Bridge Commercial represented the tenant.
Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant and the landlord in leasing 3,430 square feet of retail space at 119 Spring St. to DBL D. LLC.
John Orr, Elyse Welch and Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 1,622 square feet of retail space in Hoffler Place at 595 King St. The tenant, Pink Bellies, was represented by Bryan Delgado of Roadstead Real Estate Advisors.
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,737 square feet of office space at 216 King St. to Minnow Swim LLC. Hailey Clifton and Jon Chalfie of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Daniel Island
Steve Smith of Charleston Metro Homes represented Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery LLC in leasing 1,700 square feet of office space at 20 Fairchild St. Michael White of Charleston Industrial represented the landlord.
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Apex Systems LLC in leasing 2,750 square feet of office space at 297 Seven Farms Drive.
Hanahan
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,405 square feet of retail space at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. to Barbers Inc.
Moncks Corner
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented the landlord in leasing 2,050 square feet of restaurant space at 323 E. Main St. Jay Rodgers of Trident Commercial represented the tenant, Nostalgic Enterprises LLC.
Mount Pleasant
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,390 square feet of retail space in Northcutt Plaza at 280 W. Coleman Blvd. to J. McLaughlin. The tenant was represented by Tim Rowley of TPR Realty.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 9,726 square feet of industrial space at 3292 Ashley Phosphate Road to American Workbench LLC.
Jon-Michael Brock and Thomas Buist of Lee & Associates represented, respectively, the tenant, The Lawson Group LLC, and the landlord in leasing 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 7289 Spa Road.
Edward Oswald and Blair Hines of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,500 square feet of retail and office space at 1074 E Montague Ave. to Insource Innovation Partners LLC. A.J. Hansen of Brand Name Real Estate represented the tenant.
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented ASRC Federal Holding Co. in leasing 7,052 square feet of office space in Aviation Business Park at 5955 Core Road.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/Max Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 7,000 square feet of commercial space at 1668 Trolley Road to Metalworx Inc.
Matt Pickard of Colliers International represented Sunrun Inc. in leasing 5,600 square feet of industrial space at 216 Cember Way.
Wando
Mike Palmer and Mark Mattison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 3,552 square feet of office space at 201 Sigma Drive. The tenant, Tristar Managed Care Inc., was represented by Michael Crotty and Michael White of Charleston Industrial.
West Ashley
Peter Harper and Cori Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented, respectively, the landlord and the tenant, Charleston Chiropractic Studio LLC, in leasing commercial space in West Charleston Business Center at 1941 Savage Road.
Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the landlord in leasing 1,112 square feet of office space at 1064 Gardner Road. Bob Caldwell of Caldwell Commercial represented the tenant, Beacon Association Management.