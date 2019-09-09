Charleston
Pete Harper, Cameron Yost and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented the First National Bank of Pennsylvania in leasing an additional 2,393 square feet of office space at 151 Meeting St. The landlord was represented by Phil Chambers of Lat Purser & Associates.
Hanahan
Alan Bolduc, Courtney Marous and Kathleen Isola of Avison Young represented W.W. Williams Co. in leasing 101,823 square feet of industrial space at 5801 N. Rhett Ave. Bridge Commercial represented the landlord.
Mount Pleasant
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented Charleston Thyroid Center LLC in leasing 1,982 square feet of office space at 1054 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. The landlord was represented by Joyce Beach of CBRE.
North Charleston
Ryan Welch and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates, represented, respectively, the landlord and the tenant, ESP Associates LLC, in leasing 5,400 square feet of commercial flex space at 2154 N. Center St.
Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,671 square feet of office space at 5900 Core Ave. to Charleston Roofs and Windows LLC. Andrew Matsick of Shoreline International Real Estate represented the tenant.
Mike Palmer and Mark Mattison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 1,800 square feet of office space at 7410 Northside Drive. The tenant, Modulant Inc., was represented by Lee & Associates.
Summerville
Joyce Beach and Joseph Purze of CBRE represented Spectrum Southeast LLC in leasing 4,200 square feet of retail space at 1219 N. Main St.
Debbie Smith of Charleston Metro Homes represented Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in leasing 4,000 square feet of space at 1516 Trolley Road. Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord.
Wando
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of commercial space at 450 Deanna Lane. Steve Wray of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, Flood and Print LLC.