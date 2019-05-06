Charleston
Pete Harper, Cameron Yost and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented the First National Bank of Pennsylvania in leasing 3,651 square feet of office space at 151 Meeting St. The landlord was represented by Phil Chambers of Lat Purser & Associates.
Joe Purze and Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet of retail space at 85 S. Market St. to Beef Jerky Charleston LLC. William Moore of Carolina Commercial represented the tenant.
Will Phillips of Ravenel Commercial Properties represented Chasing Sage LLC in leasing 1,965 square feet of commercial space at 267 Rutledge Ave. The PrimeSouth Group represented the landlord.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,525 square feet of retail space at 322 King St. The tenant, Whites Mercantile, was represented by Barry Kalinsky and Butler Derrick of Carriage Properties.
Mount Pleasant
Casey Loyal of Adams Property Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,356 square feet of retail space in the Market at Mill Creek at 2114 S.C. Highway 41 to Mark’s PW LLC. Jeff Yurfest of The Shopping Center Group represented the tenant.
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Citizens Bank NW in leasing 2,000 square feet of space in The Coleman Center at 270 W. Coleman Blvd.
Joyce Beach and Joseph Purze of CBRE represented World Finance Loans & Taxes in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space at 1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
Carlmichael Harrison of Beach Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 1,330 square feet of retail space at 1956 Long Grove Drive to Carolina Mattress and Furniture.
North Charleston
Vitre Stephens of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space at 5131 Dorchester Road to Royall Mack Jr.
Mike Rose and Ian J. Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Creative Solutions SC LLC in leasing 1,250 square feet of commercial flex space at 2290-C Technical Parkway. Milee Szenmly of Carr Properties represented the landlord.
Pete Harper, Cameron Yost and Bob Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,510 square feet of office space in The Atrium at 7301 Rivers Ave. to COACT Inc. The tenant was represented by Bryan Delgado of Roadstead Real Estate Advisors.
Matthew Pickard of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented DSC Sales Inc. in leasing 2,545 square feet of commercial space at 4365 Dorchester Road.
Summerville
Marlena Franklin of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant, Southern Iron Builders, and the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet of commercial flex space at 2386 U.S. Highway 17-A.