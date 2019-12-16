Charleston
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 150 square feet of office space at 3 Broad St. to Calli Larson and Molly Crouch. Kevin Shields of Belk|Lucy represented the tenants.
Ladson
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Frontier Logistics LP in leasing 173,000 square feet of industrial space at 7054 Weber Drive.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1 acre at 173 College Park Road to Brightview LLC. Rhett Smith of Carolina One Real Estate represented the tenant.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 7187 Bryhawke Circle to Sleep King LLC.
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 5,200 square feet of commercial flex space in Leatherwood Business Park at 4365 Dorchester Road. The tenant, Ball Management LLC, was represented by Gary Short of Charleston Realty & Investment Group.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,600 square feet of office space at 2891 Tricom St. to Whole Heart Family Medicine LLC. Russell Price of Brand Name Real Estate represented the tenant.
Summerville
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented Carolina Crab House Summerville LLC in leasing 3,753 square feet of restaurant space at 115 E. 5th N. St. Jeff Yurfest of The Shopping Center Group represented the landlord.
Wando
Ryan Welch and R. Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 50,000 square feet of industrial space at 2325 Charleston Regional Parkway to Narrow Isle Production LLC. The tenant was represented by Ian Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Vitré Ravenel Stephens and Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 3,192 square feet of office space at 2265 Clements Ferry Road to Aventus LLC.
West Ashley
Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the landlord in leasing 2,750 square feet of office space at 1064 Gardner Road. Bob Caldwell of Caldwell Commercial represented the tenant, Triumph Medical.
Pete Harper, Cameron Yost and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of commercial space at 1856 Belgrade Ave. to Flymen Fishing Co. Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented the tenant.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,210 square feet of office space in the Northbridge Executive Park at 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. The tenant, Benefit Concepts LLC, was represented by Mike Ferrer of Ferrer Commercial Real Estate Advisors.