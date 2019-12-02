Charleston
Ed Kercher of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Wells Fargo Bank NA in leasing 30,848 square feet of office space in The Jasper under construction at 320 Broad St.
Mount Pleasant
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,575 square feet of space in Queensborough Plaza at 1200 Queensborough Blvd. to Epic Escape Games LLC. Zach Wade of Coldwell Banker Atlantic represented the tenant.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented Bene Hospitality Group LLC in leasing 4,858 square feet of restaurant space at 1324 Theater Drive.
North Charleston
J. Miles Barkley of Lee & Associates represented Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Lowcountry in leasing 1,033 square feet of office space located at 4151 Spruill Ave. The landlord was represented by Mark Mizzell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors.
Tradd Varner and Todd Garrett of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 562 square feet of office space at 1801 Reynolds Ave. to ARX Carolina.
Ravenel
Clarke Attaway and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,400 square feet of flex space at 6398 Savannah Highway to PlyFASTener LLC.
Summerville
Robert Pratt of RE/Max Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing a commercial suite at 936 Orangeburg Road to Tip Tap Toe LLC. Michelle Pounds of Local Homes & Land represented the tenant.
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented Dolittle’s in leasing 1,530 square feet of retail space in Nexton Square at 202 Front St. Charles Fitzhenry of RealtyLink Commercial represented the landlord.
Elyse Welch and Lindsey Halter of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 5,000 square feet of retail space in Trolley Square at 1525 Trolley Road to Roper St. Francis Physician Partners, which was represented by Bob Nuttall of Lee & Associates.