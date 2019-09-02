Charleston
Jack Owens and Lauren Watkins of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 561 King St. The tenant, Whitley & Associates Inc., was represented by Tim Rogers of AgentOwned Realty.
Mount Pleasant
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented Walker Allen Grice Ammons & Foy LLP in leasing 2,950 square feet of office space at 880 Whipple Road. The landlord was represented by Scott Peevy of NAI Charleston.
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,092 square feet of office space at 884 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to the law firm of Stirling O’Connell.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates brokered a lease for 2,651 square feet of office space at 474 Wando Park Blvd. for Golfbreaks LLC.
North Charleston
Jon-Michael Brock and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Wear the Best Inc. in leasing 39,000 square feet of industrial space at 4279-J Crosspoint Drive. The landlord was represented by Mike White and Alex Popovich of Charleston Industrial.
Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,440 square feet of office space at 5900 Core Ave. to Peter Wittwer North America Inc.
Hagood Morrison and Hagood S. Morrison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 14,000 square feet of warehouse and office space at 4500 Goer Drive. Brooks Courtney and John Beam of Bridge Commercial represented the tenant, GSC Power-Division.
Mark Erickson of Colliers International represented NasonCare LLC in leasing 8,064 square feet of office space at 2233 Northwoods Blvd.
Terry Ansley, Justin Ross and Foster Thalheimer of Sequence Real Estate, LLC represented Charleston Dermatology in leasing 3,943 square feet of medical office space at 5401 Netherby Lane. Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord.
Summerville
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented OneMain Financial Group LLC in leasing 1,611 square feet of commercial space at 4650 Ladson Road. The landlord was represented by Charles Fitzhenry of Realtylink Development.