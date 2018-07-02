TODAY
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
BUSINESS LOANS: The City of Charleston’s Local Development Corporation holds a workshop on packaging a business loan request and basics of starting a business. 10 a.m. 2 Race St., Charleston. Free. RSVP at info@charlestonldc.org or call 843-973-7298 for more details.
JULY 12
BUSINESS FINANCING: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop on financing options for small businesses. 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Local Development Corporation, Wells Fargo, SouthStar Capital and Charleston Angel Investors. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
JULY 19-22
MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION: The Municipal Association of South Carolina holds its annual meeting. Marriott Hilton Head Island, One Hotel Circle. Go to www.masc.sc for details.
JULY 26
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
AUG. 25
LEGAL HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The S.C. Bar Foundation, Charleston Legal Access, Charleston County Public Library and Increasing H.O.P.E. hold a forum, "Ask A Lawyer for Small Nonprofits." 10 a.m.-noon. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free.
AUG. 29
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. $40. Go to www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
AUG. 30
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.