Champions lead the way in track and field

Track and field season for the area's high school girls was loaded with championships from start to finish.
Locals brought home state championships in four different events – Aiken's Eliza King in the javelin and South Aiken's Cailyn Johnson in the triple jump at the Class AAAA meet, Wagener-Salley's Key'Asia Dunbar in the shot put and Silver Bluff's 4x400-meter relay team at the Class A/AA meets.
Dunbar's state championship was her second in a row – she won the title in 2019, and she defended it with a throw of more than 35 feet.
Johnson's state title was accompanied by a sixth-place finish in the long jump. She won the triple jump at region and Lower State and also took third in the 100-meter hurdles at the region championship.
The relay title capped a big day for the Silver Bluff girls. Fantasia Smith earned a medal with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash, and Alexis Bryant did the same in the high jump. Laurie Lamar qualified for two individual events, finishing fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 100.
Strom Thurmond's Deondra Jones also qualified for multiple events at the Class AAA championship. She medaled with a third-place finish in the 400 hurdles and was eighth in the 100 to add to her Region 5-AAA titles in the 100, 200 and 400 hurdles.
Aiken High's Arianna Williams was another big winner. At region she won the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and pole vault to go with a second-place finish in the high jump, and at state she took third in the 100 hurdles.