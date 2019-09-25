eBay CEO clashes with board, exits
NEW YORK — Devin Wenig, the CEO of eBay, stepped down over differences with the company's board of directors.
"In the past few weeks it became clear that I was not on the same page as my new board," Wenig tweeted Wednesday, without elaborating on the disagreements. "Whenever that happens, it's best for everyone to turn that page over."
Ebay said there wasn't one factor leading to the change in leadership.
"Both Devin and the board believe that a new CEO is best for the company at this time," eBay said.
Ebay, which is facing increasing competition from Amazon and other online stores, has been pressured by activist investor Elliott Management to sell off some of its sites. In March, eBay said it might sell its ticket-reselling site StubHub and its classified ads business to focus on its main online sales site. It also added two new directors chosen by Elliott.
Law firm: some Boeing suits settled
CHICAGO — A Chicago law firm says it has settled lawsuits against Boeing on behalf of the families of 11 passengers killed in the crash of a Lion Air jet off the coast of Indonesia.
It's believed to be the first settlement in the nearly 100 lawsuits filed against Boeing after the October 2018 accident and another crash involving a Boeing 737 Max jet in March in Ethiopia.
Attorney Alexandra Wisner said Wednesday that the settlements were reached last month. She declined to discuss financial terms.
Wisner, who said her firm has six other lawsuits still pending, said Boeing did not admit liability. Boeing declined to comment.
Vox is buying New York Magazine
NEW YORK — Vox Media, an online publisher, is buying the owner of New York Magazine, a half-century old publication chronicling the city's culture and events.
The companies did not state a price Tuesday evening. They say the editorial brands will remain distinct and The New York Times reports the merger will not result in newsroom layoffs .
Vox owns seven sites, including tech blogs The Verge and Recode, food site Eater and Vox.com, which made the online "explainer" style famous. It makes podcasts and TV shows. New York Media has its print magazine and five websites that cover pop culture and food.
Falling subscriptions in the digital age have forced a number of deals in recent years. Vox and New York, however, say they are both strong and combining will help them grow.
VW backs CEO, chair in markets case
FRANKFURT, Germany — The full Volkswagen board of directors has defended CEO Herbert Diess and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch against charges that the two failed to give investors timely notice of the company's impending diesel emissions scandal in 2015.
In a directors' statement Wednesday, the full board agreed with the conclusions of the executive committee that Poetsch and Diess did not fail in their duty to keep investors aware of relevant information.
The board said Poetsch and Diess would stay in their jobs. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn was also charged.
German prosecutors say the executives should have revealed Volkswagen had been caught using software to rig emissions tests before U.S. authorities announced the violation on Sept. 18, 2015.
McDonald's taps Alexa, Google for hiring
CHICAGO — Want a job at McDonald's? Just ask your smartphone.
McDonald's is now letting job seekers start an application by using voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or Google's Assistant.
Users can say, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's." Then Alexa will respond by asking which country they want to work in and play McDonald's catchy "I'm lovin' it" jingle. After that, users can share their phone number and get a link to continue the application process.
The function is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. McDonald's may add the feature in other markets.
Google and Amazon say McDonald's is one of the first direct employers to use their voice recognition systems this way.
It's not yet available through Apple's Siri.
Best Buy bullish on health care tech
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. says it plans to expand its remote health monitoring services for seniors, including sensors that can be worn on their arms, to 5 million from 1 million in five years.
The company's deeper push into the $3.5 trillion U.S. health care market is essential to the company's goal of reaching $50 billion in annual revenue by 2025.
The Minneapolis-based chain says health care technology is a $50 billion market. It says that two out of three seniors live with two or more chronic conditions and many want to stay at home.
Last year, Best Buy spent $800 million on its acquisition on GreatCall Inc., which sells mobile phones and emergency response systems for the elderly.
It revealed its five-year growth plan at its investor meeting Wednesday.
American Air opens new Texas HQ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The new corporate headquarters for Fort Worth-based American Airlines has opened to thousands of employees with the last wave of workers expected to settle in next month.
The Dallas Morning News reports about 5,600 American workers had moved into the headquarters by Monday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the final phase of move-ins will be information technology workers arriving by late October.
The site is part of a $350 million expansion of the American campus built in the 1950s near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The new headquarters includes a replica of a Boeing 737 tail section and a 50-foot ceiling meant to look like a jet turbine.
The campus will eventually have eight main sections and 12,000 workers. American has about 108,000 employees worldwide.
FTC sues Match Group for fake ads
NEW YORK — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Match Group for allegedly using fake love interest ads to trick consumers into paying for a subscription to dating site Match.com
The site lets people create profiles for free but you need to pay for a subscription to respond to messages. Match sent emails to non-subscribers telling them they had received a response on the site. But the FTC said Wednesday Match sent millions of emails about notices that came from accounts already flagged as likely fake. Match did prevent subscribers from getting email from suspected fake accounts, the FTC says.
Prices for subscriptions vary depending on length, from $20-plus to $30-plus a month depending on the length of time you subscribe for. There are also a variety of add-ons you can buy, too.
The FTC said hundreds of thousands of people subscribed to Match.com after receiving communications from fake profiles.
The FTC is also alleging that Match didn't adequately disclose the requirements that consumers needed to get Match's offer of free six-month subscription if they did not "meet someone special." And that it didn't provide simple enough subscription cancellation practices.
Match Group said it blocks 96 percent of bots and fake accounts within a day. It said in a statement that the FTC's claims are "outrageous," and it plans to "vigorously" defend itself in court.
Amazon to sell wireless Alexa buds
NEW YORK — Amazon doesn't want you to leave home without Alexa.
The online shopping giant unveiled wireless earbuds at a Seattle event Wednesday, its first major attempt at getting its Alexa voice assistant outside of homes and worn by customers all day long.
The Echo Buds, which cost $130, let users order an Uber ride or find the nearest coffee shop as they stroll down the street. And later this year, Whole Foods shoppers wearing the black buds can ask Alexa what aisle they can find canned tomatoes or other groceries. Amazon said the earbuds will start shipping in October.
Werner Goertz, a personal technology analyst at Gartner, said the products are part of Amazon's plan to make its voice-assistant ubiquitous.