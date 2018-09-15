Just-raised homes that are open for public tours mark an emerging Summerville area neighborhood promoting residences built by a PulteGroup brand.
The two "professionally decorated" Centex models are at Sanctuary Cove in Cane Bay, a planned neighborhood of 125 one- and two-story homes off U.S. Highway 176 in Summerville. Both two stories and with open floor plans, the Mitchell features a game room while the Hartwell includes an upstairs loft and an owner’s suite on the main level, according to Centex.
Located 25 miles northwest of downtown Charleston, the Sanctuary Cove residences are priced from the $230,000s. Centex added two design choices, the Rosemont which at 1,588 square feet is the smallest home and the 3,251-square-foot Pennington, one of the larger designs.
The single-story Rosemont displays three bedrooms and two baths and would appeal to buyers who want their living space on one floor. Showcasing up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, the Pennington can be purchased for less than $292,000 and is expected to attract families who want more room to grow, Centex says.
"We are excited to offer these new designs at both the small and large end, with plenty of choices for people to have what they want and personalize the space to make it their own," says Ann Taylor, general sales manager for Centex Homes in the Coastal Carolinas. "From those who are looking to settle into their first home, families who need more flexibility, and others who want to downsize to single story living, each of these seven floor plans capitalizes on space and design," she says. Homes come with two-car garages and some include water views.
The picturesque community boasts greenspace, fishing ponds and a swimming pool up and running, Centex notes.
Convenient to shopping and restaurants, Sanctuary Cove is located within the master-planned community of Cane Bay with schools for all grade levels and paved nature trails for walking and biking, Centex points out. The 54,000- square-foot Cane Bay Family YMCA is expected to open late this year with a workout facility, aquatics complex, tennis courts, basketball and ball fields.
Sanctuary Cove models are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday. Call 800-580-1027 or visit www.centex.com.
Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc., "helps first-time home buyers put themselves in a better place," it says.