Celebration photos

Wagener-Salley's Gracie Starnes (11), Victoria Alger (4), Ayreanna Wood (22), Tyshawna James (10) and Key'Asia Dunbar (18) celebrate a point during their win over Ridge Spring-Monetta that clinched the Region 3-A championship.
March 15, 2021: The Aiken Hornets celebrate a come from behind win over the South Aiken T-Breds after a high school baseball game at Henderson Johnson Field in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)
Wagener-Salley's Gracie Starnes (11), Victoria Alger (4), Ayreanna Wood (22), Tyshawna James (10) and Key'Asia Dunbar (18) celebrate a point during their win over Ridge Spring-Monetta that clinched the Region 3-A championship.
March 15, 2021: The Aiken Hornets celebrate a come from behind win over the South Aiken T-Breds after a high school baseball game at Henderson Johnson Field in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)