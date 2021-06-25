Celebrating the honor of voting

"Hi Roxie. What's up? You look deep in thought."
"I am Jim. I've been watching the debates about voting. There is so much information to absorb. You humans can take the simplest idea like voting is important and turn it into stacks of paper and hours of testimony."
"I totally agree Roxie. Give us humans an opportunity, and we can turn any topic into a marathon of words. What we humans need is fewer words and more flesh and blood examples. My awakening to the importance of helping everyone eligible to vote, vote, came years ago when I volunteered to give folks a ride to the polls."
"Tell me about it and please no sermons."
"Okay. No sermons. However, remember my rule for sermons. Have a good beginning and a good ending and put them as close together as possible."
"I know that, but sometimes your beginnings and endings can be long."
"Okay, Time me if you want. I pulled up to the home where the folks I was going to give a ride to the polls lived. I rang the door bell." An elderly black woman answered. We introduced ourselves.
"Just a minute. "Let me go get mother." "In a moment she was back and introduced me to her mother."
On the way to the polls, I commented on how dressed up they were. "Wow. Y'all look like y'all are going to a party!"
"We are going to a celebration. Every election day we dress up in our Sunday best, complete with hats and flowers. It's our way of celebrating being able to vote. It used to be that Mom and I and the rest of the family weren't allowed to vote. Barriers were intentionally put in our way."
"Roxie, whenever the topic of voting rights comes up, I think of those two women. Voting is not something we have to do. It's a celebration of who we are as a nation."
"Well Jim, you did keep it short. Thank you. That leaves plenty of time for Happy Hour. We can toast those two ladies and the almost sacred act of voting. You do have some chocolate stout on ice don't you?"
The Rev. Dr. Jim Watkins and Roxie