Celebrate National Beer Day by responsibly enjoying some trivia all about brews

April 7 marks National Beer Day in America, and it honors the end of Prohibition — the only instance thus far of the country backtracking on an amendment. The day sprung up from Virginia in 2009 and was adopted by Congress in 2017.
So let’s responsibly enjoy some trivia about the drink that, according to Homer Simpson, is “the cause of, and solution to, all life’s problems.” (Fun fact: There is also an International Beer Day in late August, though that one just celebrates how enjoyable beer is.)
Questions
1. Beer Day is meant to celebrate the passing of the Cullen-Harrison Act. The law allowed the sales of low-alcohol content beverages, thus weakening which amendment?
- 17th Amendment
- 18th Amendment
- 15th Amendment
- 20th Amendment
2. Upon seeing the end of Prohibition, it was reported that Franklin D. Roosevelt said what?
- “I think this would be a good time for a beer.”
- “Somebody get me a beer!”
- “Finally.”
- “And now, to party.”
3. Which world leader considered Prohibition “An affront to the whole history of mankind.”
- Benito Mussolini
- Harry Truman
- Joseph Stalin
- Winston Churchill
4. Likely due to the state’s lack of a tax on the drink, which state is the highest consumer of alcohol per capita in America?
- North Dakota
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- Oregon
5. This German holiday was created to celebrate the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig in 1810.
- Oktoberfest
- Tag der Arbeit
- Weihnachtstag
- Karfreitag
6. In 1967, Rheingold Brewery released the first light beer, called Gablinger's Diet Beer, but it failed. Five years later, the same formula was used for the first successful light beer named what?
- Bud Light
- Coors Light
- Natural Light
- Miller Lite
7. What element was discovered by Joseph Priestley after he noticed gas escaping from vats of brewing beer, though he called it dephlogisticated air?
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Helium
- Hydrogen
Answers
- 18th Amendment
- “I think this would be a good time for a beer.”
- Winston Churchill
- New Hampshire
- Oktoberfest
- Miller Lite
- Oxygen