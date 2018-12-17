Moonves is denied $120M CBS payout
NEW YORK — Former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after the company's board of directors determined he was fired "with cause" over sexual misconduct allegations.
The board said Monday it reached its decision after finding that Moonves failed to cooperate fully with investigators looking into the allegations. The board also cited what it called Moonves' "willful and material misfeasance," violation of company policies and breach of his contract.
Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.
Boeing buying stake in Embraer
CHICAGO — Boeing is buying a majority stake in Embraer's commercial aircraft and services operations for $4.2 billion.
The joint venture, announced Monday, gives Boeing 80 percent ownership of those operations, with Embraer owning the remaining stake.
Boeing will have operational and management control of the company. Embraer will keep consent rights for some decisions, such as the transfer of operations from Brazil.
The deal still needs approval from the Brazilian government, as well as shareholders and regulators.
The companies also agreed to another joint venture to promote and develop new markets for the multi-mission medium airlift KC-390. Embraer will own a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, with Boeing owning the remaining 49 percent. The transaction is targeted to close by the end of next year.
Google starts $1B NYC expansion
NEW YORK — Google is rolling out a major expansion in New York City, spending more than $1 billion on a new campus along the Hudson River that will allow it to double the number of people it already employs here.
The internet search giant will fashion a campus exceeding 1.7 million square feet along the Hudson River in the city's West Village neighborhood, Ruth Porat, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a blog post Monday.
Google opened its first office in New York nearly 20 years ago and employs 7,000 workers in the city. That footprint has expanded continuously. Google said this year that it would buy the Manhattan Chelsea Market building for $2.4 billion and planned to lease more space at Pier 57, both about a mile north of the new campus along the Hudson River.
Google's plan to expand is being announced a month after Amazon said it would put one of its second headquarter locations in New York's Long Island City neighborhood, creating upward of 25,000 jobs in the region.
Amazon, Google and other tech giants like Facebook are expanding beyond the traditional stomping ground of Silicon Valley, hungry for highly trained engineers and other staff that can support expansion.
Malaysia files criminal case against Goldman
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two former executives on Monday for their role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB.
Attorney General Tommy Thomas said the government is seeking several billion dollars in fines from Goldman Sachs for breaches of securities laws that involved it making false and misleading statements to investors.
He said his office will seek prison sentences of up to 10 years for the former Goldman executives, Roger Ng Chong Hwa and Tim Leissner, who is married to model Kimora Lee Simmons.
Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors allege that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia's economic development.
The scandal, first reported by Sarawak Report and the Wall Street Journal, resulted in Najib and his ruling coalition losing power in a historic election defeat earlier this year.
Nissan chairman seat is still vacant
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nissan's board met Monday but failed to pick a new chairman to replace Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested last month on charges of violating financial regulations, saying more discussion was needed.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said the board approved a special committee of outsiders to strengthen governance at the company. A date for the selection of a chairman was not decided.
"We plan to be cautious in this process, and I do not plan to rush this," Saikawa said.
The recommendations for beefing up governance are due in March, and Saikawa said he was willing to wait until then to choose a chairman.
The board meeting came amid an unfolding scandal that threatens the Japanese automaker's two-decade alliance with Renault SA of France and its global brand, and highlights shoddy governance at the manufacturer of the Leaf electric car.
Ghosn and another board member Greg Kelly were formally charged last week with falsifying financial reports in underreporting Ghosn's income by about $44 million from 2011 to 2015. They were arrested Nov. 19 by Tokyo prosecutors and remain in detention.
Ex-bank president going to prison
WILMINGTON, Del. — The former president of the only financial institution criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for covering up the bank's troubled condition in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Former Wilmington Trust executive Robert Harra Jr., who was also ordered to immediately pay a $300,000 fine, declined to address the court before he was sentenced. Harra, 69, showed no visible reaction afterward, other than blowing out a heavy sigh through puffed cheeks while huddling with his lawyers.
Harra's attorneys vowed to appeal both his conviction and his sentence, maintaining that he is an "innocent, honorable man."
Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of eight years, while Harra's attorneys asked for probation, citing a long history of charitable work and community service that has earned him several tributes, including a 2006 "Citizen of the Year" award from the Boy Scouts.
Prosecutors argued that Harra deserved prison time, saying he lied about fundamental metric used by regulators and investors to gauge the health of a financial institution, and that his conduct epitomized "unbridled hubris."