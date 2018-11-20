Ghosn to remain as CEO of Renault
PARIS — Renault's board of directors says that Carlos Ghosn will remain as chairman and CEO of the carmaker even though he is detained in Japan for alleged misuse of Nissan assets.
The board on Tuesday, however, tapped the carmaker's No. 2, Thierry Bollore, to fill in for Ghosn while he's "temporarily incapacitated."
A statement issued after a three-hour meeting said that the board was "unable to comment on the evidence seemingly gathered" against Ghosn.
Ghosn's arrest this week has thrown the future of the alliance, a leading world carmaker, into question. The Brazilian-born executive was credited with engineering Nissan's revival over two decades.
Boeing cancels call about 737 issues
DALLAS — Boeing Co. canceled a conference call that it scheduled for Tuesday with airlines to discuss issues swirling around its newest plane, which has come under close scrutiny after a deadly crash in Indonesia.
The company didn't immediately give an explanation for canceling the call, which would have included American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, all of which have Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in their fleets.
The audience included technical experts at airlines that fly the MAX. The first item on the agenda was to review differences in flight control systems between the MAX and its predecessor 737 model, called the NG for "next generation," according to people briefed on plans for the call.
Pilots for U.S. airlines have complained that they were not told about a new feature in the MAX that could pitch the nose down sharply if sensors indicate that the plane is about to stall.
"Boeing has been and continues to engage with our customers. We continue to schedule meetings to share information," spokesman Chaz Bickers said. He declined to say why the call was canceled.
CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore said canceling the call was "a bad look for the company at a time when it is facing increasing criticism for potential problems with sensors on the plane that could cause the aircraft to erroneously correct itself into a steep dive." He said Boeing "needs to communicate more and better, not less."
FBI veteran is hired by Dominion
RICHMOND, Va. — The special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond division announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the bureau and going to work for Virginia's largest electric utility.
Adam Lee, 50, has worked for the FBI for 22 years and headed the Richmond division since 2014.
Lee led the FBI's public corruption investigation into former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. In 2017, Lee was on a short list of candidates to replace former FBI director James Comey after he was fired by President Donald Trump.
Dominion Energy said Lee will join the company Dec. 1 as vice president and chief security officer responsible for physical and cybersecurity across the company's footprint. Lee spent his FBI career working in intelligence, white collar, cybercrime and corruption cases.
Fund set up for ex-Toys R Us workers
NEW YORK — Two private equity owners of the iconic Toys R Us toy chain will be handing over a $20 million hardship fund to the thousands of former workers left jobless and without severance after the chain was liquidated in June.
The move by KKR and Bain Capital is aimed at helping the 30,000 workers affected by the store closures and comes following efforts by worker-backed groups.
Workers are pushing to get an additional $55 million they believe they're owed and are looking to other firms that had a stake in Toys R Us and that they believed played a role in the chain's demise.
Best Buy resiliency shines in 3Q results
NEW YORK — Best Buy's fiscal third-quarter results topped Wall Street expectations and the consumer electronics retailer boosted its full-year earnings forecast again.
The company earned $277 million, or 99 cents per share, for the period ended Nov. 3. A year earlier Best Buy earned $239 million, or 78 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share. That easily beat the 85 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.
Revenue increased to $9.59 billion from $9.32 billion. Wall Street expected $9.55 billion in revenue.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, climbed 4.3 percent. That topped the 3.5 percent rise analysts surveyed by FactSet expected.
Best Buy has shown resilience in the face of increasing online competition, improving its stores to allow shoppers to test new technology, investing in price matching and offering speedier delivery options. And it's even joined with Amazon to let the company sell voice-controlled TVs at its stores.
Home construction rose 1.5% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction improved a slight 1.5 percent in October, but in a troubling sign, ground breakings for single-family houses fell.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million, up from 1.21 million in September. The gains came entirely from apartments. Starts for single-family houses slipped 1.8 percent last month.
Housing has stumbled in recent months as mortgage rates have climbed, putting the ability to buy a home or move up to a nicer property out of reach for more Americans. A sharp increase in mortgage rates has led to a marked decline in home construction since May, such that ground breakings have fallen 2.6 percent over the past 12 months.
"The housing construction cycle has peaked, but we're not expecting a meltdown," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Some construction in the South might have been disrupted by Hurricane Florence striking the Carolinas in September and Hurricane Michael then hitting Florida and Georgia in October. But ground breakings recovered somewhat in the South last month, increasing 4.7 percent.
Ohio to get grocer's 1st automated warehouse
CINCINNATI — Kroger says the first of 20 planned automated warehouses intended to build up its home grocery delivery will be constructed in the Cincinnati area and is expected to generate about 400 jobs.
The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain and the United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer Ocado made the announcement this week. Kroger said it's investing $55 million to build the facility about 30 miles north of Cincinnati. Kroger has been expanding partnerships and online shopping options amid competition from Amazon.com, which has moved into the grocery space.