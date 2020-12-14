Carey Lucille Garrett Lynch’s peanut butter pie recipe

Ingredients
¼ cup peanut butter
¼ cup confectioners’ sugar
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 ounces whipped topping, slightly thawed
9-inch graham cracker pie crust
½ cup chocolate chips
3 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon butter
3 tablespoons sugar
Directions
In a large bowl, combine peanut butter with confectioners’ sugar; cream cheese and whipped topping. Mix well. Pour into pie crust.
In a saucepan over low heat, combine chocolate chips with milk; butter and sugar, stirring until all chocolate chips are melted. Cool slightly and spread over the top of the pie. Refrigerate to cool completely before serving.