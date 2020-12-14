You are the owner of this article.
Carey Lucille Garrett Lynch’s peanut butter pie recipe

Carey Lynch's recipe card

Carey Lucille Garrett Lynch died Oct. 16 after a weeklong illness with COVID.

Ingredients

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces whipped topping, slightly thawed

9-inch graham cracker pie crust

½ cup chocolate chips

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons sugar

Directions

In a large bowl, combine peanut butter with confectioners’ sugar; cream cheese and whipped topping. Mix well. Pour into pie crust.

In a saucepan over low heat, combine chocolate chips with milk; butter and sugar, stirring until all chocolate chips are melted. Cool slightly and spread over the top of the pie. Refrigerate to cool completely before serving.

