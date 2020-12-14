You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carey Lucille Garrett Lynch’s Hershey’s pie recipe

Lakes at Litchfield residents get adventurous
Buy Now

Shirley Campbell, 84, and Carey Lynch, 92, were two of a dozen Lakes at Litchfield residents who rode the SkyWheel.

Ingredients

20 large marshmallows

½ cup milk

7 standard size (1.55-ounce) Hershey’s bars

1 pint whipping cream

Deep dish pie crust, baked and cooled

Directions

In a saucepan over low heat, heat marshmallows in milk until melted. Remove from heat. Add 6 Hershey’s bars to the marshmallow mixture. Cool completely.

Whip 1 pint whipping cream. Fold half of the whipping cream into the marshmallow mixture and pour into the prepared crust. Cover with remaining whipped cream. Grate the seventh Hershey’s bar over top of the pie for garnish.

Refrigerate for at least four hours before cutting and serving.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News