Carey Lucille Garrett Lynch’s Hershey’s pie recipe

Ingredients
20 large marshmallows
½ cup milk
7 standard size (1.55-ounce) Hershey’s bars
1 pint whipping cream
Deep dish pie crust, baked and cooled
Directions
In a saucepan over low heat, heat marshmallows in milk until melted. Remove from heat. Add 6 Hershey’s bars to the marshmallow mixture. Cool completely.
Whip 1 pint whipping cream. Fold half of the whipping cream into the marshmallow mixture and pour into the prepared crust. Cover with remaining whipped cream. Grate the seventh Hershey’s bar over top of the pie for garnish.
Refrigerate for at least four hours before cutting and serving.