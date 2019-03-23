Q: Hi. I don’t drive my car very much and worry about the battery dying, as it has twice this week. I am wondering what you think about solar battery chargers for my 2008 Altima? It would be great not to waste time worrying about batteries! — Marjorie
A: I’ll be glad to demean solar battery chargers, Marjorie, but first I’m more concerned that there’s something wrong with your car. Your battery shouldn’t be dying twice a week if everything is working properly.
So start by having your mechanic test your battery and your charging system. Your battery might not be charging when you drive. Perhaps it’s more than five years old and can’t hold a charge any more. Or maybe something is staying on and draining the battery while your car is parked.
We’ve also seen situations where owners will accidentally hit the “stop-start” button twice when shutting off the car, and put the car into “accessory mode” without knowing it. If you leave your car in “accessory mode,” things like your radio and heater fan will continue to run and drain your battery.
In terms of chargers, solar chargers put out about 500-1,500 milliamps. So even at the high end, under perfect, sunny conditions, it’s adding about twice as much current as your car is draining just by being parked.
And since conditions are rarely perfect, you’ll just barely be replacing what the computer, the emissions system and the alarm are drawing when the car is off.
So if your battery is going stone cold dead twice a week, a solar battery charger is not going to make up the difference.
If everything were working properly, and you were the kind of person who parked your car for weeks at a time and lived in a particularly sunny clime, a solar charger might be enough to keep your battery charged up.
But unlike conventional, plug-in trickle chargers (also called battery tenders) that serve the same purpose, solar chargers have no automatic shut-off switch. So, while unlikely, it’s possible, under certain conditions, to overcharge your battery with a solar charger. You’d have to be extremely lucky to get enough juice out of it to have that happen, but it’s possible.
But start by figuring out what’s wrong with your electrical system, Marjorie. And once you get that fixed, you may find you don’t need any battery charger at all.
Q: I have a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, which runs great. But after driving approximately 15 miles or so, it starts making a roaring sound. Sometimes the open-ended wrench symbol on the dashboard comes on. But as soon as I stop and restart the car, the symbol goes away.
I had the transmission rebuilt a little over two years ago for $3,500 at AutoNation where I bought the car. Any ideas? -- Willie
A: Yeah. I'd go back and reintroduce yourself to your friends at AutoNation. The open-ended wrench symbol is Ford's "drivetrain malfunction indicator." The drivetrain is pretty much the engine and transmission. So that doesn't narrow it down very much. But by scanning your car's computer, a mechanic can narrow it down a lot more.
Whenever the drivetrain malfunction light comes on, the car's computer will store a code that tells your mechanic why the light was triggered. From your description, my first guess is that your transmission is not upshifting for some reason. That could explain the "roar" you're hearing.
Let's say your truck normally shifts from second to third gear around 25 miles an hour. If it got stuck in second gear, by the time you reached 35 or 40 mph, the engine could be running at over 4,000 rpm. That would make it sound more like an Airbus A320 than a Ford Sport Trac.
If you're lucky, Willie, and you've led a good, clean life, it might be something simple like a sensor or a solenoid in the transmission. And if it consistently corrects itself when you restart the car, that does suggest something electronic rather than something mechanical. That would be good.
It could also be a sticky valve in the transmission, which would not be the end of the world -- or the end of the Sport Trac. And if you're really lucky, those guys at AutoNation who charged you $3,500 to rebuild your transmission will feel a bit guilty, take pity on you and fix it for you for nothing.
I wouldn't count on that. But it's worth going back and asking them what set the light off, and if it could be related to the work they did two years ago.
