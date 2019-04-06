Q: I purchased a new, 2012 Toyota RAV4 with the V6 engine and the premium Blizzard Pearl white paint. It now has 53,000 miles on it and runs well. The problem is that the paint is literally blowing off.
About a month ago, I looked out the window of my house and noticed something fluttering on the roof of the vehicle. It was a sheet of the paint, which by the end of the day had blown off completely. A week later I noticed a small paint bubble on the driver's rear quarter panel. Apparently, wind and water worked their way under it, and last week a sheet of paint about 12 inches square blew off, too.
I think they call this "paint delamination." I call it a major defect. Looking around on the internet, it seems this is a frequent problem, and contacting Toyota has been fruitless. Is this something I can spot-fix or must the entire car be stripped and repainted? It is difficult to justify a $2,000 paint job on a car worth $10,000. Any advice would be appreciated. -- Gordon
A: There's been a veritable blizzard of complaints about this Blizzard Pearl white paint, Gordon. In my opinion, this is, without question, a manufacturing defect. For some technical reason, the paint didn't adhere properly to the primer or the base metal.
And we've heard the same stories you have; that Toyota is giving lots of Blizzard Pearl customers the "mechanic's shrug." That's disappointing. I suggest you contact Toyota anyway, and give them a chance to do the right thing and fix your car, even though it's no longer under warranty. The paint on a seven-year-old car shouldn't be blowing off in the breeze.
If they stonewall you, then you can do what most of the other Blizzard Pearl owners are doing: Swear you'll never buy another Toyota. Or you can put signs on your car that say "Another quality Toyota paint job that they refuse to fix," and park it outside the dealership on Saturdays.
Most people give up in the face of corporate stonewalling. We can't really blame them. It's exhausting and frustrating to fight with a company that has more than enough resources to wear you down and outlast you. So if they don't help you, and you're not up for a fight, then you have only two choices: Leave the car as is, or repaint it.
You can't "touch it up." The paint job itself has failed, and the car has to be stripped all the way down, primed, and completely repainted and clear-coated.
If you plan to keep the car for another three to five years (and with only 53,000 miles on it, it should go a lot longer than that), I'd say it's worth a couple of thousand bucks to repaint the car, and stop hating it every time you look at it. It'll also make it easier to sell when the time comes.
But before you do that, give Toyota a try. Don't be belligerent -- at least not a first -- but be firm. Tell them you're really disappointed, you've taken good care of the car, and you're aware that this is a defect. Let them know that they haven't lost you as a customer ... yet.
Maybe they'll meet you halfway, and agree to pay for half your paint job. And then double the price. Good luck, Gordon.
***
Q: For two years, my husband (a retired mechanic) had been driving my old 2003 Blazer two days a week. It has 135,000-ish miles on it. It has a coolant leak, so he only drove it around town -- no more than a 20-mile round trip. He says he smells antifreeze when he drives it, but he doesn't see any puddles or leaks, and he doesn't think it's the heater core.
Cut to a month ago. My son (almost 40, so not a dumb kid) was visiting from out of state and drove the car about 5 miles to a friend's house. Hubby warned him to keep an eye on the gauges and explained the situation.
Needless to say, a loud banging started in the engine while my son was driving. He immediately pulled over and called home. Hubby told him to cautiously drive home so he could look at it. Hubby then announced that it's my kid's fault that the engine threw a rod.
Then a week ago, Hubby tries to start the truck and ... no banging, no puddles, oil level is good. Your best guess as to a diagnosis? Thank you. -- Angie
A: My diagnosis is that Hubby's mechanical skills need refreshing. In retirement, they've clearly fallen behind his Mahjong skills.
If the truck started up and ran quietly last week, it never threw a rod. More likely, it severely overheated. If Hubby didn't keep the coolant topped up, or if the leak got suddenly worse while your son was driving (perhaps at 85 miles an hour), there may have been so little coolant in there that the engine overheated violently. And the steam that's created when the coolant boils is what makes that hammering sound. It's like the knocking sound that steam radiators make when there's air in your home heating system.
The question now is: How much damage was done to the engine when it overheated? To find out, the first thing to do is to top up the cooling system. It's probably empty or near empty. Once the cooling system is full, run the engine until it gets up to operating temperature. Then do an oil pressure test. Hubby probably still has an oil pressure gauge somewhere.
Often, when an engine overheats severely, it damages the engine bearings. And an engine with damaged bearings won't be able to hold oil pressure.
That's the kiss of death. Or, as they call it in the junkyard business, "new inventory."
So if the engine flunks its oil pressure test, then throw a jug of coolant onto the passenger seat, and hope the Blazer can make it to the nearest junkyard. If the oil pressure is OK, then you dodged a bullet, and you can probably salvage this heap, Angie.
And the next step would be to figure out where the coolant is leaking and fix it. It could be the water pump, a hose or even the heater core, despite Hubby's earlier dismissal. But whatever it is, he should fix it now. There's a good reason you're not supposed to drive around with a serious coolant leak. And you guys have just had a front row seat to it.
If it's something expensive, like a head gasket, a cracked head or a cracked block, Hubby might decide it's not worth fixing. And we'd probably agree with him. But if it's something relatively simple, he should fix it instead of risking the engine and jeopardizing the family peace at Christmas dinner.
***
