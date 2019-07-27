Q: How can I stop rainwater from getting on the floor behind the front passenger seat of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car?
No other place gets wet. Actually, once I found that some water had seeped into the front seat floor after a two-day rainfall, but I think it was overflow from the back seat area. -- Margo
A: There are three prime suspects in your case, Margo.
One is the two-liter bottle of Evian water that you left under the seat three years ago. But, if we eliminate that possibility, the prime suspect is a clogged moon roof drain.
In order to delay moon roofs from leaking (they all leak eventually), manufacturers create water channels around the moon roof. Those channels usually have four drains, one in each corner. Those drains are attached to tubes that run down inside the roof pillars and drain underneath the car.
Over time, one of several things can happen to screw up this wonderful feat of engineering. Twigs, leaves and squirrel droppings can clog up the drains. The water has nowhere to go but into the headliner and then into the passenger compartment of the car.
The other thing we've seen is that the tube can become disconnected and actually separate from the drain. In that case, the water does the same thing and obeys gravity.
So, I'd ask your mechanic to check your moon roof drains. He'll test them and see if water is draining properly. If not, he can try to gently blow them out with compressed air, which may fix the problem.
If your moon roof drains are all working perfectly (which they're probably not), the next suspect would be the rubber seals around the rear passenger door. If part of the seal that's designed to keep water, wind and noise out got torn or damaged, that could allow water to seep in around that door and get on the floor back there.
It's going to be one of those two things, Margo, so get them checked out. Then you can write back to us and ask us how to get a horrific smell out of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car that had a long-term water leak.
* * *
Q: I was told I have a seized engine in my 2012 Hyundai, with a 3.5 V6.
How does one check to confirm this conclusion? -- Blair
A: When you pick up your checkbook, Blair, do you hear a whooshing sound? The sound of money rapidly leaving your account is a pretty good confirmation.
I assume your car suddenly died on you, and the engine would not restart. The first thing we'd do is check your engine oil level.
Running out of oil is a frequent cause of engine seizing. So, if you're out of oil, that's a big clue that you ran out of lubrication, and your engine parts rubbed themselves together into a permanent sculpture, rather than a functioning engine. If checking the oil is inconclusive, or if there is still sufficient oil in the crankcase, we'll try to turn the crankshaft with a wrench.
Every crankshaft has a pulley, which is held on by a bolt on the front of the engine. You can put a wrench on that bolt and use it to try to turn the crankshaft. So, we'll put a socket on the bolt, attach a breaker bar and see if the crankshaft will turn. If it won't turn, that tells you that you no longer have engine parts. You have an engine part.
If you don't have confidence in the mechanic who diagnosed it for you, you can have it towed to a mechanic you trust more and ask him to do these tests.
However, if you know you did something drastic, like never changing the oil, running the car out of oil, or overheating the bejeebers out of the engine, then you may very well have seized it, Blair. In which case, the engine is toast.
That means it's time to film "The Blair Engine Project." Or "The Buy Blair a New Car Project." Good luck.
