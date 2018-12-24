Nissan's ex-chair remains in jail
TOKYO — A Japanese court approved prosecutors' request on Sunday to keep Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn in detention for another 10 days.
The Tokyo District Court said that the approval is for prosecutors to investigate further his third allegation of breach of trust for causing Nissan a loss of $16 million in 2008. The extension allows prosecutors to keep Ghosn at the Tokyo detention house until New Year's Day.
Ghosn and another executive Greg Kelly were arrested Nov. 19 and charged with underreporting Ghosn's income for 2011-2015 by about $44 million. Other charges for additional underreporting of Ghosn's pay by about $36 million are pending.
The latest allegation filed Friday only applies to Ghosn and came a day after the court rejected prosecutors' request for a longer detention of Ghosn and Kelly. Kelly's bail request filed by his lawyer on Friday is still pending and could come sometime after Christmas.
Boeing-Embraer tie-up gets OK to proceed
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian justice is allowing airplane manufacturers Boeing and Embraer to proceed with a joint venture, overruling a temporary injunction that stalled the deal.
The decision was made Saturday morning by Federal Court President Therezinha Cazerta, who said that the matter is outside the court's purview.
The $5.26 billion venture was stalled by Judge Victorio Giuzio Neto, who foiled the companies' intentions on another occasion earlier in the month.
Labor unions say that it's actually a sale and will move most of the business to the U.S.
Under the current terms, Boeing is to receive 80 percent of the venture and Embraer the remaining 20 percent. The subsidiary is expected to take on all of Embraer's commercial aviation activities.
The agreement between the two companies is championed by Embraer as necessary to keep the company competitive.
Embraer is the third largest producer of civil aviation aircraft and produces a variety of business, military, and commercial planes for the Brazilian and international market. Boeing is the world's largest aviation company and primarily has factories in the United States, where it is the largest exporter.
The tie-up between the two companies is seen by many as a response to a similar deal between Boeing competitor Airbus and Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier.
Engine fires cost BMW $9.9M in fines
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea said Monday it will fine BMW $9.9 million and file a criminal complaint against the company with state prosecutors over an allegedly botched response to dozens of engine fires reported in the country.
South Korea's Transport Ministry its investigation panel after a five-month review concluded that the German automaker deliberately tried to cover up technical problems and moved too slowly to recall vehicles after around 40 of its cars caught fire earlier this year. The ministry found the fires to be caused by faulty valves in the vehicles' exhaust gas recirculation coolers.
BMW apologized and recalled some 172,000 vehicles of 65 different models in July and October over the fires.
BMW AG's South Korean unit said in a statement that the ministry's findings were generally in line with the company's assessment that the fires were caused by leaks of coolants in the EGR coolers.
BP sells 3 Texas wind turbine farms
HOUSTON — Oil and gas producer BP has sold three of its Texas wind farms to funds managed by affiliates of Los Angeles-based private equity firm Ares Management Corp.
London-based BP says the deal includes its Silver Star, Sherbino Mesa 2 and Trinity Hills turbine farms. Terms of the sale, announced Friday in Houston, weren't released.
Silver Star is about 100 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Sherbino Mesa 2 is located 40 miles west of Fort Stockton. Trinity Hills operates 50 miles southwest of Wichita Falls.
BP says it wants to optimize and upgrade its other American turbine farms. It still will have interest in 11 wind farms in eight U.S. states.