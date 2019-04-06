Saturday April 6

Second Annual Car & Truck Show

What: This event includes a 50/50 drawing, and all proceeds go to Knights of Columbus Charities. 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6

Where: Walmart Parking Lot, 2110 Bells Highway, Walterboro

Price: $10

More Info: 301-573-4278, bit.ly/2Tz7Oxj

Saturday April 13

BBQ Shag Festival Car Show

What: This Palmetto Cruisers event includes dash plaques, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.

When: 9 a.m.-noon April 13

Where: Hemingway Ball Fields, NW Regional Park at Pleasant Hill, 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2Wevvb7

Open Car, Truck & Bike Show

What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13

Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration

More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo

AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet

What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13

Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net

Saturday April 27

Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show

What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27

Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro

Price: $15-$20

More Info: walterborocruisers.com

Striped Bass Festival Car Show

What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27

Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning

Price: $20

More Info: sumtercruisers.com 