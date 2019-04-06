Saturday April 6
Second Annual Car & Truck Show
What: This event includes a 50/50 drawing, and all proceeds go to Knights of Columbus Charities.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6
Where: Walmart Parking Lot, 2110 Bells Highway, Walterboro
Price: $10
More Info: 301-573-4278, bit.ly/2Tz7Oxj
Saturday April 13
BBQ Shag Festival Car Show
What: This Palmetto Cruisers event includes dash plaques, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more.
When: 9 a.m.-noon April 13
Where: Hemingway Ball Fields, NW Regional Park at Pleasant Hill, 127 Schoolhouse Drive, Hemingway
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2Wevvb7
Open Car, Truck & Bike Show
What: Ravenel Ford's annual show is organized by the Low Country Mustang Club of Charleston and includes food and music. Proceeds benefit Camp Happy Days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: Ravenel Ford, 6340 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: Free for attendees; $20 registration
More Info: 843-889-2241, bit.ly/2HjgRfo
AACA Open Car Show and Swap Meet
What: Join the Charleston branch of the Antique Automobile Club of America for their Second Saturday Car Show.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13
Where: St Mark Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: CharlestonAACA@Comcast.net
Saturday April 27
Colleton County Rice Festival Car Show
What: This event is hosted by Walterboro Cruisers and will include door prizes and other judged events.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27
Where: City Parking Lot, across from Colleton County Courthouse, Walterboro
Price: $15-$20
More Info: walterborocruisers.com
Striped Bass Festival Car Show
What: This event, hosted by Sumter Cruisers, will benefit Relay for Life, United Ministries and Samaritan's Purse.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: 49 W. Boyce St., Manning
Price: $20
More Info: sumtercruisers.com