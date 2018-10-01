Caption correction Oct 1, 2018 Updated 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week LOCAL: A caption on page A4 Monday that ran with a photo regarding a flotilla at Crab Bank had an incorrect spelling of the subject's name. The correct name is Paula Reavis. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today Sale of SC's Lake Marion, Moultrie could be decided by rare fish 7 takeaways from No. 4 Clemson's gritty win versus Syracuse Despite reforms, SC still ranks among nation's deadliest states for women Road rage incident led to gunfire on I-526E, Charleston deputies say Body of previously missing Johns Island boater recovered from Wallace Creek High-end Charleston-area homes to be on display in Kiawah home tour Hicks column: Former maverick Lindsey Graham, esquire, now purveyor of red meat New AP Top 25 Poll released, Clemson's fall is minimal Sapakoff: Minus Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 'took a major step forward' The Citadel makes Tom Flacco look elite in a 44-27 loss at Towson