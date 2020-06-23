Buyers snapped up new homes last month; as Amazon grows, so does its carbon emissions

New home sales surprisingly strong
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6 percent in May with the reopening of major parts of the country potentially fueling activity in the housing market.
The U.S. Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 last month.
That was a much better performance than expected. Many economists had forecast that sales would fall in May.
The new home sales numbers come just one day after the U.S. reported a 9.7 percent plunge in May sales of existing homes to an annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace in nearly a decade.
Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist with Oxford Economics, said she expected a modest recovery in sales in coming months following the big declines in the first quarter but she still expects a decline overall this year.
"The slow recovery in the labor market will limit the upside of any rebound in the housing market," she said.
The median price of a new home rose 4.9 percent to $317,900 in May after falling by 8.7 percent in April, a drop that was attributed to heavy discounting by builders in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.
Amazon's carbon footprint grows by 15%
NEW YORK — Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15 percent last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.
The online shopping giant said it emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. That's up from 2018, when it emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint for the first time last year after employees pressured the company to do more to combat climate change.
Amazon said that while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 5% between 2018 and 2019.
The company also said it's on track to have 100 percent of its energy use come from solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than it had planned.
But the increase in its carbon foot shows how tricky it is for a rapidly-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution. Amazon depends on fuel-guzzling planes and trucks to ship billions of items a year around the world. Emissions from fossil fuels rose 18 percent last year, Amazon said Tuesday.
Plant-based meat now at Starbucks
NEW YORK — Starbucks is adding plant-based meat to its U.S. menu for the first time.
The coffee chain said Tuesday that a breakfast sandwich made with imitation sausage from Impossible Foods is now available at a majority of its U.S. restaurants. The sandwich comes with egg and cheese and is served on a ciabatta bun.
Starbucks said earlier this year that it would add plant-based meat to its menus worldwide as part of an effort to reduce its environmental impact. The company has sold milk alternatives, such as soy milk and oat milk, in the U.S. and elsewhere. But the sausage is its first plant-based food item in the U.S.
Germany's rebound will take some time
FRANKFURT — German economic experts say output won't completely bounce back to pre-virus levels until 2022 after a sharp plunge of 6.5 percent this year, describing the pandemic recession and recovery as taking the shape of a "pronounced V."
The five-member German Council of Economic Experts said Tuesday the economy would see an upswing in the second half of this year followed by more moderate growth reaching 4.9% next year. It said unemployment would continue to rise this year before falling gradually next year.
The experts said recent economic data had made clearer the the impact of the widespread restrictions on travel, business and interpersonal contact. Those restrictions hit hardest in April and are being gradually loosened as the number of new infections has fallen.
Germany would be held back by the global slowdown since it is a major exporter, they said. It is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
They also took a downbeat view of the overall economy in the 19 countries that use the euro, foreseeing a drop of 8.5 percent this year. That is somewhat steeper than the 7.75 percent fall predicted by the European Union's executive commission.
Ex-CEO of Wirecard jailed over missing billions
BERLIN — The former CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard has been arrested, accused of inflating the company's balance sheet in an accounting scandal that centers on a missing sum of $2.1 billion, prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday.
Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company said that auditors couldn't find accounts containing the money. On Monday, Wirecard said it has concluded that the money probably doesn't exist.
Prosecutors said a court issued an arrest warrant shortly afterward and Braun, who had been in Vienna, turned himself in late Monday.
He is accused of inflating the company's balance sheet and revenue using sham income from business with third-party acquirers, "possibly in collaboration with further perpetrators," in order to "portray the company as financially stronger and more attractive for investors and clients," they said in a statement.
Segway to stop making its transporter
NEW YORK — Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake vehicle.
The Segway PT, popular with tourists and police officers but perhaps better known for its high-profile crashes, will be retired on July 15, the company said in a statement.
"Within its first decade, the Segway PT became a staple in security and law enforcement, viewed as an effective and efficient personal vehicle," said Judy Cai, Segway president, in a statement, noting that in the past decade it gained popularity with vacationers in major cities in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.
But the Segway, which carries a standing passenger on a wide platform, accounted for less than 1.5 percent of the company's revenue last year. The company said 21 employees will be laid off, another 12 employees will stay on for two months to a year and five will remain at the New Hampshire facility.
The transportation revolution that inventor Dean Kamen envisioned when he founded the company in 1999 never took off. The Segway's original price tag of around $5,000 was a hurdle for many customers. It also was challenging to ride because the rider had to be balanced at a specific angle for the vehicle to move forward.
Mercedes has new self-driving deal
DETROIT — Four days after shelving an autonomous vehicle agreement with BMW, Mercedes has announced a deal to work with chip and software maker Nvidia.
The companies said Tuesday that the two will create a computing and artificial intelligence system for automated driving. It will be rolled out starting in 2024 in the next generation of Mercedes vehicles, allowing them to be upgraded with more automated driving functions.
The German automaker, which builds cargo vans in North Charleston, and Silicon Valley technology company say a main feature will be automated driving from address to address on regular routes. There also will be future safety and convenience functions, they said in a statement.
Last week Mercedes and BMW announced they had put on hold a deal with to jointly develop an autonomous driving system, saying the timing wasn't right for the agreement.