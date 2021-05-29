Your furry friends: Meet some four-legged Lowcountry residents

Hannah is a 14-year old Norwich Terrier. Her owner is Charles Sullivan of Carriage Properties. Hannah loves to take walks in her downtown neighborhood where the streets are quiet and there's little traffic. Afterwards, she likes to nap in her favorite chair.
Rosie and her owner, April Coleman, Design Coordinator, Coleman Builders. Rosie spends most of her day being lazy, but she loves to take walks in her neighborhood, Hibben, where she leads the way and knows everyone.
Vito, Leo and Rex Scarafile, taking time out to rest on their couch. Rex's owner is Michael Scarafile (and his family) of Carolina One.
Nala and her owner Lauren Koziol of Maison Real Estate. Harry Winston in Mount Pleasant's Towne Center is where Nala loves to shop.
Winston's owner is Chris Drury, Kiawah River's Broker-in-Charge. Winston loves long walks along Kiawah River's trail systems and the dog park where he can play with his friends.
Caleb (left) and Jude share the same spaces throughout the day. Their owners are Post and Courier page designer Sandy Schopfer and her family. The brother and sister love to nap and watch Sandy work.
Posey takes a walk downtown with her owner, Caroline Perkins, Realtor of The Cassina Group, and Caroline's boyfriend, Phillip Mollica.
Monroe cools off with a drink of water with his owner, Jesse Lee, Realtor of AgentOwned Realty. Monroe's (and Jesse's) favorite pet hangouts include Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails in Mt. Pleasant, The Barrel on James Island, Baker and Brewer in downtown and Mex 1 on Sullivan's Island.
Lucy likes beach walks and quite obviously posing perfectly for her photo debut in the Post and Courier. Lucy's owner is Will Jenkinson of Carolina One New Homes.
Graham poses with his owner and dad, Owen Tyler of The Cassina Group. The two appear as if they're on their way to a fancy soirée in Charleston (or most likely the office, where Graham and other four-legged friends are constant companions among the staff).
Charlie Brown takes time out of play to pose for a photo with his owner/dad, Shawn Garrison, Realtor of The Cassina Group.
Bear Home is a rescue pup and Jennifer Horne's of Lifestyle Real Estate best friend. The two love to curl up on the couch with a few good books and visit Blind Tiger's patio in downtown Charleston to grab a cocktail on a sunny day after work.
Maverick and his mom, Eleanor Smythe of Maison Real Estate love to walk in Hampton Park downtown, have brunch at the Park Cafe, grab a smoothie from Huralyi after a run and sit on the deck at the American Royal and have a beer.
Meet Audrey and Rusty, who have their very own house inside their owner's (Beth Kearney) who lives in Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant.
Burgus greets people at the front door and has snuggle downtime with his owner/dad, David Alexander at his home in Carolina Park.
From left: Pepper, Kona, Caly, Scout, Pearl and Jack. This group of playful pups live on Johns Island at Lone Chimney Farm. Their owner, Olga Page of Maison Real Estate, gives them free rein of the farm and the home. Their favorite places to take their mom and dad: FreshFields on Kiawah, Queen Street Grocery, EastBay Dog Park, Brown Dog Deli, Blind Tiger, Second Sunday on King Street, The Battery, White Point Gardens and Hampton Park.
Cooper stops to gaze adoringly at his mom/owner Diana Chesire. They live in Carolina Park where there are plenty of places for long walks.
Halo looks dapper sitting on the screened porch of his home at Carolina Park. His parents are Donato and Sue Rinaldi.
Lola and Kaede take a pause on the front porch of their home in Carolina Park while their mom/owner, Tara Russo, snaps a photo.
Magnolia's big brown eyes are just one of her beautiful features. She loves to nap on the couch at her mom/owner's (Diana Chesire) Carolina Park home.
Marge sits in the middle of her two best friends. Laura Winkler, mom and owner take the three for a ride around the Carolina Park neighborhood and maybe a stop at the bark park.
Ruby knows that the best seat at a Carolina Park gathering is in the back, where she can be on constant squirrel patrol. Her owners are Jay and Edie Tageser.
Sophie prefers to sleep on organic cotton and linen. She loves walking at the Pitt Street Park in the Old Village and at the beach. Her favorite things are naps, cookies and going on the occasional trip. And she's not spoiled in the least. One of her owners is yours truly.
Your furry friends: Meet some four-legged Lowcountry residents
by Brigitte Surette
“Animals are such agreeable friends—they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” George Eliot, writer.
Thanks to everyone for sending in your pet photos. Brian Keels, COO of Carolina Park, put out an email to residents and they sent in their pooch (and kitty) photos. You can find them on Instagram @petsofcarolinapark.
Here's to our cherished kids with paws -- beloved members of our families. Enjoy!
