A premium cooler company that's swept the nation in recent years is bringing a store to downtown Charleston.
Austin, Texas-based Yeti Coolers recently signed a memorandum of lease for the ground floor at 360 King St. The 5,349-square-foot space just south of Calhoun Street formerly housed University Books of Charleston before the shop closed in late 2015.
Yeti spokeswoman Lauren Phillips confirmed the store is coming to downtown, but she said no timetable has been set for the shop's debut.
While Yeti products are sold in numerous stores across the nation, including Palmetto Moon, Half-Moon Outfitters, Dick's Sporting Goods and other locations throughout Charleston, the company operates only one flagship store — in Austin.
Phillips did not immediately respond for comment on whether the Charleston location would be a flagship store. The lease was signed by the company's chief financial officer, Paul Carbone, instead of a third-party tenant.
The landlords on the lease are listed as GSN LLC, a Connecticut firm, and Wahl Children 2003 Trust, which bought the three-story building in January 2017 for $11 million, according to Charleston County land records. The upper two floors — about 5,900 square feet each — are used as apartments.
Store to door
No-frills grocer Aldi is joining the cartload of grocers offering delivery.
The low-cost supermarket chain with two stores in Greater Charleston and another on the way is rolling out delivery through Instacart across the nation by Thanksgiving.
Aldi operates stores in the region in Mount Pleasant and on Dorchester Road in Summerville. A second Summerville store is in the works for North Main Street at E. 9th North St., down the street from organic grocer Earth Fare.
Customers will have access to groceries and other items in as little as an hour.
To use the service, go to Instacart.com/aldi or download the Instacart app.
First-time Instacart customers can receive $10 off their first three Aldi orders of $35 or more with the code ALDILOVE.
What's cooking?
The Charleston region's newest kitchenware and food emporium is now serving the Lowcountry.
US Foods Chef'Store opened Tuesday at 1410 Meeting St. on Charleston's upper peninsula after the threat of Hurricane Florence postponed the grand opening on Sept 13.
The 59,000-square-foot shop offers a host of products for restaurants, commercial kitchens and the general public.
It's next to the Pepsi Bottling Group plant near Algonquin Road.
The new store is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
It's the sixth Chef'Store location for the Illinois-based company. Others are in Charlotte, Columbia, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tempe, Ariz. The firm has several distribution sites as well, including two in South Carolina — in Fort Mill near Charlotte and Lexington near Columbia.
Other restaurant supply stores in the Charleston area include Berlin's Restaurant Supply on Rivers Avenue, FRS, or FoodService Restaurant Supply, off Azalea Drive, and Restaurant Depot on Meeting Street Road, all in North Charleston.
Sip and puff
A new tobacco and wine shop is planned for The Market at Oakland Shopping Center on South Morgans Point Road in Mount Pleasant.
The town's Design Review Board will consider preliminary approval of the site, landscape and architecture Sept. 26.
Hammers and nails
Clements Ferry Hardware is now open at 1008 Clements Ferry Lane in Cainhoy in Berkeley County.
The 12,000-square-foot store is a product of owner Darrin Witt.
Popping in
A Charleston-based leather boutique will offer a pop-up shop next week at Garden & Gun's Fieldshop in the Dewberry Hotel at 334 Meeting St.
Andy Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier of 68 Queen St. will present her pieces 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27. The event was originally scheduled last week, but was postponed because of the hurricane threat.
Moving sale
A Charleston-based fly fishing and clothing-brand company is having a moving sale.
Flood Tide Co. Apparel, which sells to shops such as Charleston Angler, Haddrell's Point Tackle and others, is moving into a larger office and warehouse space Friday and Saturday.
As part of the move, the current location at 1750 Jessamine Road in West Ashley will offer hats and T-shirts for $10 both days. One-off samples will be offered for $20. They also will have drinks on ice, food on the grill and games with prizes.
The business does not normally offer sales on site, but its new location at 1727 Pineview Road, off Wappoo Road not far from the current site, will have a small showroom and retail space that will be completed in November, according to the firm's marketing manager Lawson Builder.