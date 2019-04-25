You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Yelp says Charleston leads the pack in Q1
Crowd-sourced review site Yelp recently started using its data to track the economy, and, according to an analysis released Thursday for the first quarter of 2019, Charleston ranked No. 1 for growth out of the 50 metro areas Yelp measures.
The Yelp Economic Average uses the last quarter of 2016 as a benchmark, which was assigned a score of 100. Charleston's overall score for Q1 was 108.3, meaning analysts measured an 8.3 percent increase relative to the area's performance at the end of 2016.
The scores are calculated by tracking openings and closings and consumer interest across 30 business sectors. Any type of engagement with a business on Yelp, like page views, searches, reviews and check-ins, factor into the consumer interest portion. (You can read about the methodology here.)
Nationally, it was a good quarter for salad (+6.1 points) but a bad one for sporting goods stores (-6 points). The report also tracked notable increases in junk hauling (+7.2 points, perhaps boosted by the recent Marie Kondo craze) and legal services (+5.4 in real estate law, +4.1 in personal injury law and +3.4 in divorce and family law).
Though the report found that automotive businesses — including car dealers, auto repair shops, gas stations and auto parts sellers — are declining in most areas, Charleston's automotive sector showed some growth, about 8 percent, which was higher than any other metro Yelp measures. Gas stations in the Charleston metro area outperformed those in every other area tracked with a score of 127.8.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Baker and Brewer is now open, serving Holy City brews and EVO Pizza.
- After 10 years, Atlantic Game & Tackle in Mount Pleasant is closing.
- Player's Place, a billiards and sports pub in West Ashley, is relocating.
- A new woven housewares shop, Mungo, opens Friday on Spring Street.
- Firestone Auto Care will serve free lunch at its ribbon cutting event Friday.
- Anytime Fitness opens its new gym in Goose Creek this week.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- An Ohio senator is calling for a union presence at Boeing's S.C. campus to address recent allegations of shoddy production. (Post and Courier)
- A new 11-member task force will have about a month to prepare recommendations for slowing Charleston's hotel boom. (Post and Courier)
- Defense giant Lockheed Martin opened its new manufacturing site in Greenville where it plans to build F-16 fighter jets. (Post and Courier)
- Facebook says it expects to be fined $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission, which is investigating the company. (Associated Press)
- Starting in July, Kohl's will start accepting Amazon returns for free. The chain is hoping it will bring more foot traffic into its stores. (NPR)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know the S.H. Kress & Co. building on King Street was the site of a civil rights sit-in in 1960?"
The three-story art-deco-style building was recently sold for $19.5 million to an affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group out of San Francisco. Its current tenants are fashion retailer H&M and law firm Moore & Van Allen.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Chris Maddock joined LS3P Associates as a network administrator.
- Charlie Frizzell joined USI Insurance as a commercial lines producer.
- Lee Bundrick is land preservation coordinator at Kiawah Conservancy.
- Suzanne Hodges joined Pinnacle Financial as a senior vice president.
- Micah S. Johnson was named a partner at Smith, Cox & Associates.
