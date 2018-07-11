Three years ago this month, Whole Foods Market announced during a quarterly earnings report the upscale grocer planned to open a second supermarket in Greater Charleston.
In just a few months, the long wait for West Ashley residents could be over.
A spokeswoman for the Texas-based company said no official date has been set, but the store should open by late summer. That puts it in the August-September time frame.
An announcement with a more specific date will be made four to six weeks before the Savannah Highway store's opening.
During the winter of 2016, the grocer made its site selection known in the new West Ashley Station Shopping Center off Farmfield Avenue beside Doscher's IGA grocery store. Demolition and site work began in February 2017 in what has become a protracted construction project.
Whole Foods' other Charleston-area store is seven miles to the north in Patriots Plaza Shopping Center on Houston Northcutt Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.
Also now open in West Ashley Station are pet supply store Hollywood Feed and pampering studio Allure Nails. Zoe's Kitchen will open at 11 a.m. July 19. It's the second location in the Charleston region for the Plano, Texas-based restaurant chain. It's other site is in Mount Pleasant.
Primed up
Also in the realm of Whole Foods news, the grocer will celebrate Prime Day with an enticing offer: free money.
The Amazon-owned grocery chain is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use during the 36-hour Prime Day sale when they spend $10 or more at Whole Foods through Tuesday.
The grocer is also offering other deals, including doubling the cash-back bonus to 10 percent from 5 percent for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card holders between Saturday and Tuesday.
Also, first-time customers of Amazon's Prime Now delivery service will get $10 off their first order and an additional $10 off a future order. They can also save on groceries with special deals through Tuesday.
Prime Day starts at 3 p.m. Monday. To qualify for special deals, a Prime membership costs $119 a year.
On the way
A developing part of Berkeley County on U.S. Highway 52 will soon see more retail offerings.
Charleston-based Twin Rivers Capital plans to construct a 9,000-square-foot retail strip center with a restaurant and service-oriented merchants in Foxbank Towne Center near Cypress Gardens Road and the developing Foxbank residential community.
Waffle House recently purchased property in the area as well for a new restaurant. The Sunshine House also plans to build an 11,000-square-foot day school and playground in the area. Both of those and the strip center are set to open during the first quarter of 2019.
Twin Rivers Capital is installing infrastructure at the site, which includes roads, water lines, sewer lines, storm water capacity, lighting and landscaping.
This is the same area where Foxbank Elementary School will open in August, and Moncks Corner plans to build a new fire station behind Foxbank Towne Center.
New tenant
In East Cooper, another developing shopping center has landed a new tenant before it opens.
Motion Stretch Studio recently leased 1,553 square feet in the soon-to-open, Publix GreenWise-anchored Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant, according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates. It's the fitness firm's first South Carolina location.
Motion Stretch will join Club Pilates, Blaze Pizza, Boxcar Betty's and Rise Biscuits Donuts. Many tenants are expected to open in November. The specialty grocer should open in early 2019.
Pet project
A new place to shop for bargains and adopt a pet at the same time is opening in North Charleston.
Second Chance Resale Store and Adoption Center will host its grand opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road in Festival Center strip shopping site near Dorchester Road.
Lightly used home decor items can be donated at the store, and all proceeds will benefit Charleston Animal Society. The store is not able to accept clothing, mattresses or large appliances.
It's open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays with abbreviated hours on weekends.
Gassing up
A new convenience store and service station with a car wash and fast food eatery could soon set up shop in West Ashley.
Property owner Buck Investments wants to build the new business on a vacant parcel at 2493 Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road.
Charleston's Design Review Board will meet Monday to consider the request.
Getting pampered
A new body-sculpting business is coming to Summerville.
Glamour Studio and Spa will celebrate its grand opening noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 705 Trolley Road. Attendees can network with other vendors. Food and drinks will be served.
Around the house
A new home furnishings store recently opened in West Ashley.
Featuring locally crafted items and handmade imports, Magnificent Interiors can be found at 1005 St. Andrews Blvd. It's open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Cool treat
Just in time for the mid-summer heat up, Smoothie King at 1654 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley is now open to cool things off a bit. The new shop is a fourth in the Charleston region for the Louisiana-based chain. Others are in downtown, Mount Pleasant and Summerville.
Changing places
Windward Shutters is expanding into a larger location at 3330-C Marathon Court in North Charleston. The 22-year-old company provides decorative and hurricane-rated shutters along the South Carolina coast. The business previously operated on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.
Last Sunday sale
A Mount Pleasant home furnishings store will host a Flea + Farmers Market the last Sunday of each month through December.
Celadon at 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. will kick off the event with more than 65 local vendors 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29.
The event is family-friendly and will feature food and beverage trucks and free beer. Children will find face painting and jump castles.
Celadon's outlet and warehouse will offer 20 percent discounts during event hours. All vendor profits go directly to vendors. Admission is free.