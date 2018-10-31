A 19-year-old Hanahan resident is launching his own brick-and-mortar retail shop as the youngest business owner at Northwoods Mall.
Hanahan High School graduate Jordan Jackson, a Baltimore native who moved to the Lowcountry six years ago, will open Birch & Pen Boutique, a trendy apparel and accessories store, on Saturday in the Dillard's wing.
Jordan describes the shop as "streetwear meets futuristic meets hipster" and he plans to feature community artists from different genres from time to time. The product line is aimed at 16- to 34-year-olds.
His one-year lease covers 600 square feet, where he and four part-time employees will sell clothing and accessories seven days a week.
Jackson came up with the name for his shop while surfing the web about 4 o'clock one morning, when he said his creative juices are usually flowing.
He saw some birch wood in a picture, liked the word "birch" and then started combining it with different names. After about 10 minutes, he settled on Birch & Pen.
Jackson said he is financing the project from earnings from an online store he created called 21ace.net about 18 months ago.
"It's doing well," he said.
Jackson said he has always wanted to be his own boss and believes the volume of positive feedback about his store opening bodes well for the venture.
"I'm so thankful that I have the support of my mom," he said. His mother, Keisha Smith, will be his business manager.
In the past, when people have asked Jordan for advice on choosing a wardrobe, he took them to different clothing stores. Now, he is excited to have clients come to his own boutique.
Filling up
Two more shops are joining the lineup of retailers at the developing Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.
Bubbles Gift Shoppe recently leased 1,448 square feet at 2118 Highway 41 and sushi restaurant Fuji Charleston leased 2,576 square feet at 2118 Highway 41, according to developer Adams Property Group.
They will join Agaves Cantina Mexican Restaurant, nail salon Nail Club, beverage store Highway 41 Liquor and Spirits, Marco's Pizza and Sea Island Urgent Care. All of the tenants in the 74,000-square-foot shopping center are expected to open in March.
Closed
A longtime soup-salad-and-sandwich spot at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is off the menu.
A sign on the door at Atlanta Bread Co. said the franchise location is permanently closed. No one answered the phone at the restaurant this week.
The space suddenly went dark early last week, according to a shopping center spokeswoman, who called the corner space a "great location" that the leasing company hopes to fill as soon as possible
Atlanta Bread was announced as one of the original tenants at Towne Centre 20 years ago next month.
A spokeswoman for the casual dining chain said a different franchise operator plans to open in a nearby location and that details will be announced later.
New leases
San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill recently leased 3,203 square feet from Indigo Square Regency at U.S. Highway 17 and the Isle of Palms connector in Mount Pleasant, and Burn Boot Camp leased 3,800 square feet from Mantek Properties at 1369 Ashley River Road in West Ashley, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.
On the shelf
A Charleston-born beverage will soon be found on one grocer's store shelves throughout the Carolinas.
Asheville, N.C.-based organic supermarket Earth Fare will carry Physician Made Beverages' Shine Water in all of its locations in North Carolina and South Carolina starting Thursday.
Shine is expected to be in 100 locations by year's end and 500 retail stores by late spring 2019.
Shine was developed by Dr. Phillip Davis, a graduate of the MUSC College of Medicine who worked for about 10 years as a physician at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Washington, D.C.
The product comes in three flavors and has no sugar. A portion of sales is donated to provide free vitamins to families in East Africa and Nicaragua through social partner One World Health, also founded and headquartered in Charleston.
Dollar and cents
Charleston-based Twin Rivers Capital recently completed the development of a Family Dollar store in Griffin, Ga. The 8,320-square-foot shop opened Sept. 29. It was built by TRC affiliate HJB Construction, also of Charleston.
Taste of the World
The Charleston Port & Seafarers' Society will hold its 13th annual Taste of the World 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Omar Shrine Event Center in Mount Pleasant.
The event offers attendees a chance to sample local and international foods from different restaurants and participate in live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $60 each and benefit the ministry to seafarers. For tickets, go to charlestonseafarers.org. For more information, call 843-442-1363 or email chapssmail@gmail.com.
Holiday event
A Holiday Shopping Extravaganza is headed to a Charleston suburb for the fifth year. The Ponds Farmhouse at 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway in Summerville will host more than 40 artisans and local businesses who don't have storefronts noon-4 p.m. SundayNov. 4.
It's free and attendees are asked to bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Gregg Middle School food pantry. Sponsored by the nonprofit Ponds Conservancy, it will include food trucks and entertainment.