COLUMBIA — Concerns about the prospect of rapid growth have prompted the city of Cayce, just across the river from Columbia, to pass a six-month moratorium on new subdivisions or multifamily housing — a move that has drawn objection from a homebuilders group.

Cayce City Council passed an ordinance this month that blocks approval for new subdivisions of 15 or more homes. It also stops approval for new apartments or condos of four or more units, except within an existing planned development district.

The moratorium will give Cayce time to figure out what rules or guidelines it wants to control growth, Mayor Elise Partin said.

There are no major projects in the pipeline that are being blocked by the rule, she said.

The goal of the council, Partin said, is to get ahead of what she sees as an inevitable path for sprawl. The town's population is about 15,000, up somewhat from about 11,000 six years ago.

Partin cites available land across from downtown Columbia and its thriving Vista district, the nearby interstate access and an increasingly popular riverfront as reasons that the city needs to plan for expansion.

"We know at some point there is going to be a good amount of growth coming our way," she said.

To the local organization for homebuilders, such a moratorium seems an unnecessary hindrance to projects.

Builders need to be able to plan their projects on a timetable, and the 180-day moratorium could prompt commercial and retail developers to look elsewhere or cancel plans, said Earl McLeod, executive director of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina.

It's often the addition of new homes that prompts developers to choose a site for such projects, he said.

During 2018, the city issued permits for just three single-family homes and 189 multifamily units, McLeod points out, citing data from the Central Midlands Regional Planning Commission. Given this demand, the Cayce council should reconsider the moratorium, McLeod said in an email.

While projects are on hold, the city expects to get recommendations from consultants on what rules Cayce should put on growth going forward.

City Manager Tracy Hegler said the study should give the city a better grasp on what houses it has and what is likely to come soon.

If necessary, the moratorium could be extended while the study is being done, but Hegler thinks it is unlikely that the work would require a longer block on projects.

Mount Pleasant implemented a similar moratorium in 2016 amid residential growth that made it the fastest-growing city east of the Mississippi River. The city eventually implemented impact fees on development and a limit on residential construction.

Partin, first elected in 2008, believes city government should be ahead on the issue.

She cites as an example an existing Cayce development guideline that calls on anyone building a home in an existing neighborhood to conform to the standards of their neighbors within 500 feet of the lot. If about half of the homes in a neighborhood have features such as a porch or are built on a raised foundation instead of a concrete slab, then a builder of a home in that neighborhood is asked during the permitting process to match the neighborhood's design.

In Cayce, Partin said, about 60 percent of the population has lived there for 20 years or more and they want the community to retain its charm. She said they're concerned about the increase in traffic and whether new development will be completed at the same level of quality as existing homes.

"They want us to, as much as possible, make sure it's in keeping with who we are as a city," she said.