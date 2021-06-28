World War II-era German Panzer tank rolls through Port of Charleston

Glancing down at Columbus Street Terminal this past weekend, motorists crossing the Ravenel Bridge might have thought the Holy City was in the midst of a German invasion.

Turns out, the World War II-era Panzer tank sitting along Charleston's waterfront was just a life-size replica of the feared Axis Powers fighting machine nicknamed the Tiger 1.

The tank left Charleston on June 28 for its new home in Knoxville, Tenn., where military enthusiast and collector Benton Bryan will display and use it in Normandy Invasion re-enactments with Panzer Group South.

The State Ports Authority referred questions about the tank to Bryan, who declined to give details about his purchase.

But an internet search shows the Tiger 1 was built by United Kingdom-based HCM Associated Enterprises, which specializes in military vehicle restorations and replicas. It took HCM three years to build the vehicle.

"It has been difficult having to keep this big cat under wraps," the company said on its Facebook page, which also features several photos of the Tiger 1, which is powered by a Cummins V8 engine. "It has been a journey ... many trials and tribulations and problems to solve but the team has worked tirelessly to get her here."

Built from the ground up, the tank carries a price tag without shipping starting at roughly $350,000, according to the company.

While Bryan declined an interview with The Post and Courier — "I am very media shy and maintain a very low digital footprint," he said — Bryan told the Knoxville News-Sentinel in 2005 that he's been fascinated with tanks since he was a child. That article detailed his first tank purchase — a British Chieftan Mark 11.

"Humvees are for women," Bryan told the newspaper at the time. "Real men drive tanks."

The Tigers — there were versions I and II — went into production in August 1942 and were the largest and last tanks used by the Germans in World War II. The 55-ton Tiger 1 featured nearly four-inch-thick frontal armor while packing a long-barreled, high-velocity 88-millimeter gun. About 1,350 of the tanks were built, with only a half-dozen surviving today.

"The Tiger emphasized to an extreme the German preference for firepower and survivability at the expense of speed, agility, range and reliability," according to Encyclopethe dia Britannica. The Tiger 1 had a top road speed of 24 mph and had to be refueled within 70 miles of travel, making it best suited for "a defensive role, where speed and agility were not decisive factors."