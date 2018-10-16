The company that has managed the government-owned Charleston City Marina on the Ashley River for nearly 25 years has been sold to Texas company in a deal that includes a local boatyard and yacht repair business.
The acquisition of the City Marina Co. by Safe Harbor Marinas of Dallas was announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The sale of the Beach Co. subsidiary included the Bristol Marina on Lockwood Drive and the City Boatyard on the Wando River.
No immediate management changes are anticipated, according to a statement from Robbie Freeman, managing partner of the City Marina Co.
Safe Harbor describes itself as the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The City Marina Co is its first South Carolina acquisition.
The firm has been leasing the 40-acre City Marina from the city of Charleston since 1994. Improvements have included the addition of the 1,530-foot-"MegaDock," the longest freestanding floating fuel dock in the Southeast.
The privately owned Bristol Marina on the Ashley River near Brittlebank Park gives Safe Harbor 148 wet slips and 65 drive-on docks.
The City Boatyard off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County is said to be the largest yacht repair site in South Carolina. The Beach Co., one of the state's largest commercial real estate firms, had owned that business since 2005.
Also included in the sale was a fuel and transient boat dock at the Harborage at Ashley Marina, which just upriver from the City Marina.
“It’s no secret that Charleston is one of the most beloved destinations in the country. Charleston is a place that our boaters already visit, and will increasingly visit as a result of this partnership,” said Jason Hogg, senior vice president of Safe Harbor.