Working from home has financial pros, cons, but no tax break for most

By mid-2020, more than a quarter of employed Americans were working from home because of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's in addition to millions more who were doing so before COVID-19 struck last March.

This year, many of those who made the shift in early 2020 find themselves still working from home in 2021. Many companies hope to bring workers back to the office later this year, but for some employees it will be a permanent change, partly because employers have learned their workers perform well without the need for expensive office space.

For employees, this dramatic shift has come with financial pros and cons.

The largest financial plus comes from reduced commuting — large savings on fuel, parking, car maintenance and, potentially, on insurance. Those who typically purchased meals during work hours can save substantial amounts by eating at the kitchen counter, and there could be savings on work-appropriate clothing as well.

On the con side, millions of workers have had to convert a portion of their owned or rented living spaces to a home office, unexpectedly and perhaps permanently. Doing so could mean higher utility bills, a need to upgrade internet service, and a need for appropriate furniture and supplies.

All this may be no big deal for those with large homes or apartments, particularly if they're already outfitted with an office-like space. Those with limited living space, roommates or children at home, and a lack of home office equipment could face larger challenges.

People who are self-employed can claim federal tax benefits for home office expenses — not just equipment and supplies, but a deduction for a portion of the rent or mortgage and utilities, based on how much space is used entirely for business. But what about new office outcasts who now find themselves working from home?

The short, simple answer is: Employees working at home can't claim a home office deduction. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that took effect in 2017 eliminated such deductions for workers.

The good news is that employees who work from home are not businesses, so they don't need business licenses and they don't have to worry about paying the sharply higher property taxes associated with commercial properties in South Carolina.

(If you have a business license and claim the home office deduction for a portion of your home, that portion of your home could be taxed as a commercial property, raising the property tax bill.)

Ideally, work-from-home employees would be reimbursed by their employers for costs such as office furniture, supplies and equipment.

The loss of use of a portion of one's living space is a more complicated matter. It's an evolving issue for human resource and compensation professionals, as people who could temporarily work from a laptop at the kitchen table settle in for the long haul and need space-consuming office furniture, filing cabinets and so on.

The good news is that, for most, it's fair to assume the financial savings associated with commuting, meals and clothing would more than offset the costs incurred from working from home. If you've switched to working from home, be sure to let your auto insurance company know you're driving fewer miles now. That could result in a lower premium.