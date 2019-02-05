A national young women's clothing store chain will close nearly 100 stores, including one in the Charleston region and two others in South Carolina, after filing for bankruptcy protection.
San Diego-based teen and twenties retailer Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 reorganization this week and will shutter its Northwoods Mall store as well as other stores in Magnolia Mall in Florence and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach. In all, 94 stores will go dark.
Sales will begin Friday and continue through March 31.
The mall chain has been on the brink of bankruptcy since announcing a deal to renegotiate certain debts more than a year ago, according to USA Today.
The company, which also controls baby and children's brand Peek stores, has more than 500 shops in 49 states and Puerto Rico. In its filing, the company said it had received a bankruptcy financing package worth up to $50 million to help it continue operating.
The chain plans to completely liquidate if it can't find a buyer by Feb. 17, according to a court filing. The company has more than 8,700 employees.