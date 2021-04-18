With tourism back, Charleston hotels and restaurants face new crisis: A worker shortage

Charleston's tourism sector has seen some much-needed positive indicators in the last month: better hotel occupancy rates, higher passenger counts at the airport and, for some restaurants, even nights with record-breaking revenues.

But to successfully usher in a comeback this year, the region's hotels and restaurants don't just have to fill their guestrooms and tables. They have to fill their payrolls.

Employment in tourism-related jobs in Charleston plummeted last spring to the point that about two-thirds of the labor force was out of work at one time. The question remains how many of those people who were abruptly removed from those payrolls will be coming back.

Some already have. Hotels never had to close, and most in the area that shut down temporarily were back online by July. Restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in service with restrictions in May, and all limits on occupancy were lifted in October.

But, until March, when tourists and diners really started to come out of hibernation again, the industry didn't need its workers back in full force.

Now, the entire sector is scrambling for talent.

Better benefits

Earlier this month, 37 eager hospitality employers set up tables at a region-wide, hospitality-only job fair at the North Charleston Coliseum. About 100 job seekers attended. Co-hosts Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association sweetened the deal by offering a $500 bonus for the first 100 people hired from the event.

A little over a week later, that cap of 100 hires was still far off. As of last week, 15 hires had come out of the fair, according to Explore Charleston, though the number is expected to rise as employers hold follow-up interviews.

Emeline, a new hotel that opened in July in the former DoubleTree property near the City Market, was one of the first to successfully make a job offer at the event.

Angela Muschek, the hotel's director of people and culture, said she thinks the entire industry is going to have to rethink how it sells itself to prospective employees.

A big part of that, she said, is better benefits. Emeline, which is managed by Makeready, started adding to its workplace perks before the ramp-up in demand for help this spring, Muschek said. Along with health coverage and 401k matches, it's now offering sweeteners like up to $150 a month in student loan repayment assistance and up to $100 for monthly childcare assistance.

"I just hope people give our industry a chance," Muscheck said.

Karl von Ramm, general manager of the Indigo Inn and the Jasmine House, said he thinks "the whole market is changing." Employers are "trying to do everything" they can, including raising starting pay rates, he said.

It's also crucial venues retain the employees they do have, too, especially since the first weekend of March felt like a flip of a switch on demand.

"It was like the floodgates opened, and everybody's coming to Charleston again," von Ramm said.

Sarge Brown, who came out to meet with employers at the job fair, said he hasn't worked in hospitality for years, but it seemed to be "the easiest job market to get into" right now.

The number of businesses that seemed eager to take his resumes and talk with him about opportunities seemed to confirm that, Brown said.

What most hotels and restaurants need are people to work jobs on the front lines of their businesses — mostly hourly positions such as line cooks, servers and housekeepers — but those openings aren't attracting enough applications.

One contributing factor is that higher unemployment benefits are still available and were extended again in March under the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus package, said Michelle Woodhull, president of Charming Inns, a local hospitality group with a restaurant, Circa 1886, and boutique hotels.

Woodhull described the enhanced benefits as a "big deterrent," and said she hoped an upcoming change from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce would help. As of April 18, all residents collecting jobless benefits will have to regularly search for jobs on the state's website in order to stay eligible for assistance.

In February — the most recent jobs posting data by sector posted by the state — the accommodations and food services industries had more than 5,500 openings statewide. Charleston County had more of those listings than any other, at nearly 900.

Some workers may be hesitant to get back to in-person work for health reasons, especially if they're not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, or other factors could be keeping them from applying, like having school-age children to care for, especially if they're not back to in-person learning.

Buyer's market

One of the job seekers at the region-wide event, Julia Gillies, wants to get back to work but caring for children has made that difficult. The employment fair yielded "a lot of leads," Gillies said, and she's eager to start working at a restaurant again but scheduling flexibility will be a key factor in her decision.

"I love to cook. That's what I love to do," Gillies said.

It's also likely some workers took the last year to get a job in another industry and have left hospitality behind, said Daniel Guttentag, the director of the Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston.

Even as leisure and hospitality employment took a nose dive, other sectors were able to stay relatively steady.

"Some of those people probably gained new experience and have become settled and aren't necessarily eager to leave their job again, even if they liked working in hospitality" Guttentag said.

Pre-pandemic, hospitality employers in need of staff pointed to the historically low unemployment rate in South Carolina as a culprit of their hiring woes. Now, that jobless rate sits at 5.1 percent as of March, better than the U.S. rate of 6 percent but far from South Carolina's 2.4 percent rate at the beginning of 2020.

Month after month during the pandemic, leisure and hospitality has posted the highest job losses in the state but, in March, the sector didn't shed more jobs. There wasn't growth, either; the category stayed flat.

Laura Ullrich, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said a few factors are contributing to that: businesses that aren't fully open or have closed, and hospitality employers' inability to make hires.

Since their industry is competing with other, often higher-paying sectors, hotels and restaurants "have no choice" but to raise wages, said Woodhull of Charming Inns.

"We're going to have to raise wages to be able to be competitive with other industries and find qualified workers," she said.

That also likely means the costs will be passed onto consumers, Woodhull said.

Hotel Bennett, a high-end, 179-room property had some success with its own hiring event last week. Advertised as a "hospitality rebounds" hiring event, it came with a financial incentive: $500 sign-on bonuses.

Hotel spokesman Matt Owen said the hotel had a "higher-than-expected" turnout. It made 12 on-the-spot hires, with several more likely in the next few days, he said. Their online applications also picked up.

For job seekers, there's no shortage of choices in this buyer's market.

There's even an option that requires no commitment to a particular employer. The app Gigpro has been listing one-time shifts for cooks and dishwashers for short-staffed restaurants and hotels in the Charleston area.

The average wage for the short-term gigs, according to creator Ben Ellsworth, is about $19.52 an hour.