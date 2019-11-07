You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.

You only turn 350 once.

A year-long celebration of Charleston's next milestone birthday, which marks the 1670 founding of what was then the British settlement of Charles Towne, is just a couple months away, and the city has put out the call for local businesses and organizations to get in on the party.

In addition to several signature events hosted by the city, starting with an "enhanced version" of the Founders Day celebration in April and ending with a "finale" Unity Celebration in early November, other celebrations throughout the year will be incorporated as official partnering events.

The city held an information session at the Charleston Museum Thursday morning for businesses and organizations interested in hosting their own 350th events or sponsoring celebrations.

For events to be added to the official 350th calendar, they'll need to be approved by the Charleston 350 Commemoration committee, which was formed by a City Council resolution in May 2018 to plan the festivities.

Applicants need to indicate topics that relate to their events — the possibilities span 19 different categories, from arts and culture to science and technology to "notable people in history" — and indicate which time period best correlates with the event. Possible time periods start from the founding in 1670 to the present day and "future generations."

All accepted events will be able to use the 350th Commemoration seal on their event materials, be included on the official website and calendar and receive promotion on the 350th social media accounts. Window decals may also be distributed to local businesses that are sponsors or event hosts.

Applications to become a partnering event are available now online.

Though the committee is seeking applications now, organizations can apply to host an official partner event up until four weeks prior to when it's planned.

Events can be held on or off the peninsula and, though the city of Charleston is leading the commemoration, surrounding communities are being encouraged to host partnering festivities, too.

Some of Charleston's most popular annual events have already planned celebrations that correlate with the 350th. The Spoleto Festival will stage the world premier of an original opera by MacArthur fellow Rhiannon Giddens based on the autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, an enslaved Muslim-African man who was brought to Charleston in 1807.

And the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is planning its own anniversary celebrations during 2020 to mark the diocese's bicentennial.

The Coastal Community Foundation has signed on as the "philanthropic arm" of the commemoration, organizers explained Thursday. Any net proceeds from the events will go back into the community in the form of grants.

“The good news is that this is still a very fragmented market...There are still a lot of mom-and-pop owners that don’t have our economies of scale."

— Bob Faith, CEO at Greystar

The rental-housing giant has sealed its biggest investment pool to date with another $2 billion lined up for apartment acquisitions. That marks the 10th in its “value-added series” of funds, which have raised $5.4 billion since 2011.

"Hey boss, did you know Harriet Tubman lived in Beaufort during the Civil War and worked as a Union spy?"

A Beaufort church is trying to honor a lesser-known part of the abolitionist's life by building a monument to Tubman on their grounds. The release of the movie "Harriet," which brought in $12 million during its first weekend, has given a boost to their project. They hope to unveil a statue by the end of 2020.

