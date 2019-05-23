You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
THE ONE TO WATCH: 615,000 in S.C. expected to travel this weekend
Carolinians are expected to travel this weekend at record numbers, with about 1.3 million North Carolinians and 615,000 South Carolinians taking to the roads or the sky. That's about 3.6% more than last year, according to AAA.
The worst times for road congestion will likely be late afternoon today and tomorrow, as commuters leave work early and travelers hit the road.
In anticipation of traffic from holiday travelers, SCDOT has prohibited lane closures on highways for non-emergency work starting at 6 a.m. Friday and lasting through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Though gas prices have fluctuated recently, they are still between 15 and 20 cents lower than they were at this time last year, according to AAA. During the week before Memorial Day in 2018, the average gas price in South Carolina was around $2.65. Today, the average price is $2.48.
The number of travelers driving to their destinations is supposed to be up compared to last year, but the amount opting to fly has increased by even more, almost 5% compared to a 3.5% increase in those traveling by car.
Based on figures so far this year, Charleston International may see a record weekend, too. The airport has been smashing passenger records. Last month, 432,406 travelers traveled through the terminal. For the first four months of 2019, passenger counts were up 14% year-over-year.
Average domestic airfares are about the same as last year, according to AAA, but other travel costs are down. Car rentals are about 7% cheaper than they were last year, and mid-range hotels are between 2 and 3% less per night, with an average nightly rate of $146.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- The state's first GreenWise Market opened today in Mount Pleasant.
- Women's retailer Dressbarn is closing all of its stores, including 8 in S.C.
- Three hotel projects are coming to Charleston's upper peninsula area.
- West Ashley store HobbyTown USA will close after 20 years in business.
- A Charleston Friends of the Library book sale will be open this weekend.
- Savannah Bee Company launched a second Myrtle Beach storefront.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- David Carbon, who led 787 Dreamliner operations in North Charleston, is leaving Boeing, the company said Wednesday. (Post and Courier)
- China's three biggest airlines are asking Boeing to compensate themfor losses caused by the grounding of its 737 Max jets. (Reuters)
- NASCAR is buying International Speedway Corp., the owner of the Pee Dee's Darlington Raceway and other marquee tracks. (Post and Courier)
- Post-recession job growth has led to "a tiny reversal of the Great Migration." More African Americans are moving to the South. (NPR)
- MUSC struck another deal to expand its rural health care services, this time with Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville. (Post and Courier)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know the University of South Carolina ranks among the top 100 universities in the world for patents awarded for its new ideas?"
A recent article in an academic journal questioned whether sponsoring companies had the power to influence important research. The article cites USC's relationship with Coca-Cola, which sponsored research on diet and health. The company later walked away from the project without explanation.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- National sales manager at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is Chris Helmick.
- Jordan Miller was promoted to senior vice president at CresCom Bank.
- The virtual chief information officer at Kotori Technologies is John Keller.
- Mark Hansen joined Call Experts as director of training and development.
- Ian Duncan is now a senior planner and landscape architect at Stantec.
- The executive director at Florence Crittenton of S.C. is Cheryl O'Donnell.
- Kent Fonvielle is president of Pacolet Milliken's Cooper River Partners.
