With nothing else to do, online shoppers drive Charleston imports

The normal late-year lull in cargo shipments to the Port of Charleston doesn't appear to be happening this year, as coronavirus-driven online shopping is expected to keep imports humming well into 2021.

The port moved 30,000 cargo containers on and off ships last week — an indication that October volumes will be stronger than the previous month as levels continue to climb back toward pre-pandemic levels.

"It seems to be a trend in the U.S. port industry that imports are extremely strong," Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority said during Monday's meeting of the agency's board of directors.

"You know, people are buying — I don't want to say out of boredom — but they have not much else to do, I guess, so they buy stuff," Newsome said, adding the natural decline that follows late-summer imports of Christmas goods isn't happening. "All forecasts now are the busy time will continue through Chinese New Year, which that's never happened. If it happens this time it will be the first time it's ever happened."

Chinese New Year will be on Feb. 12 and imports are expected to drop significantly around that date because factories in that country shut down for the holiday.

Until then, however, analysts say there will be smooth sailing for seaports across the U.S., due largely to internet shopping.

Online retail sales in September soared 43 percent compared to the same month a year ago, to $60.4 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. The consumer analyst group, which tracks visits to online retail websites, said that edged the year-over-year increase of 42 percent in August. FTI Consulting forecasts full-year online sales in the U.S. of $748 billion in 2020 — 25 percent more than last year. Brick-and-mortar sales, by comparison, are expected to fall 3.2 percent to $4.7 trillion by year's end.

"There is little doubt that e-commerce has been the (self-) declared winner of the coronavirus pandemic, with most consumers doing their shopping online, some for the very first time," Julien Manceaux of financial services group ING said in a report. Manceaux said "there is no guarantee that these new shopping habits are here to stay," but they increase in online sales has helped many retailers stay afloat during the pandemic.

Those sales have also led to unexpected cargo levels at seaports nationwide. The Port of Los Angeles, for example, handled than 883,000 containers measured in 20-foot increments in September. That's up 13.3 percent from a year ago and the busiest September in the port's 114-year history.

Charleston's port also set a record for the month of September by handling 195,101 containers, nearly half of them loaded imports.

"October will be stronger than September, although not back to last October, which was fantastic," with more than 217,000 containers moved through the port's terminals, Newsome said. "We're moving in the right direction."

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of the Ocean Network Express container line, told those attending this month's International Chamber of Shipping virtual event that the shipping industry is operating at capacity.

"The ships are 100 percent full. The containers are 100 percent full," Nixon said, according to the Freighwaves website. "The whole container-shipping cycle is at absolutely full pulse. We are sold out."

Looking at container line Matson's third-quarter financial projections, Stifel analyst Ben Nolan summed up the industry's surprise in a story reported by Hellenic Shipping News.

"We knew it was going to be good, but dadgum," Nolan said.