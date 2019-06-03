Magnolia Cemetery is a tour guide's dream. Founded in 1849, the sprawling site along the Cooper River is the final resting place for some 35,000 souls.
Those permanent residents include writers, artists, politicians, war heroes, criminals and bootleggers, some of those among the most well-known in Charleston and beyond.
"It was like kids going to Disneyland," said Andrew Kuhn, a full-time guide with Charleston's Bulldog Tours. The walking tour company recently launched its "Spirits of Magnolia" tour, a new offering at the cemetery which hasn't allowed commercial tours on its grounds.
Since tours begin at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., the guides had both the challenge and the benefit of navigating guests through Magnolia in the dark. Kuhn said it's "hauntingly peaceful" that time of day, an element they wanted to preserve.
The route sticks largely to the path, for reasons of safety, respect for grave sites and a natural flow. A few lanterns are divided among the guests to help them negotiate tree roots and reveal words and details engraved on headstones and monuments.
The Cunnington house
Tour groups convene in front of a white Federal style house on the cemetery grounds, an appropriate place to begin since that house — which is older than the cemetery itself — is the reason why the tours are happening at all.
The structure, which is now used as office space for the Magnolia Cemetery Trust, was built by Col. William Cunnington around 1800. At that time, the land was part of a plantation.
Though the house was restored after sustaining damage from Hurricane Hugo, the building is now facing a different threat: termite damage. And while donors have been supporting the cemetery's effort to fix and fortify the structure, more funds are still needed for the project, said Beverly Donald, the cemetery trust's director.
Aware of the partnerships that Bulldog founder John LaVerne has arranged with other Charleston historic sites like the Old Exchange, the Powder Magazine and the Old City Jail, the cemetery sought out a profit-sharing partnership with the company.
Bulldog would be permitted to give tours, and a portion of the proceeds would go to the cemetery to save the historic homestead.
After the details of the partnership were finalized, Kuhn and a couple other guides had about a month to prepare for the first tours.
The most difficult — but also most rewarding — part of that process was selecting and researching which of thousands of possible stories would be told during the 90-minute excursions. Kuhn, a former history teacher, took the lead on developing and discovering those stories.
The 'City of the Silent'
The book "City of the Silent," which was written by Charleston historian Ted Ashton Phillips, Jr., served as a starting point. The book, which gets its name from a poem delivered at the cemetery's consecration ceremony in 1850, lays out biographical profiles of many of Magnolia's eternal residents.
For some, like Thomas Ballard McDow, Phillips had enough information to lay out a short narrative. Ballard famously shot and killed an editor of what was then the Charleston News and Courier in 1889. The two men are buried near one another, with Dawson buried in the neighboring St. Lawrence Cemetery.
For others, the information was much more limited. Very little is known about the "King of the Clouds," a one-year-old Native American child who was buried in the cemetery's "Stranger's Grounds" in 1883. Local lore says that the boy's spirit directs birds to gather around the next area of internment in the cemetery.
For many more, even less is known.
"Sometimes all you have is what's written in stone," Kuhn said.
Some of the decisions were easy. Namely, the crews of the H.L. Hunley, the first submarine to ever sink an enemy ship, are buried in Magnolia. The story of the pioneering Confederate sub and its lost crew emerged early on as a fitting finale to the tour, he said.
The Jones family
Other tour stops emerged from questions. That's how Kuhn came to the story of the Jones family. Their towering Gothic revival monument is directly across from that of Confederate Gen. Micah Jenkins.
A curious fact emerged: Elbert Jones, his wife, Sarah, and their son never lived in Charleston. The elaborate monument also seemed clearly intended to be marked for a fourth person, but one side is blank.
Kuhn dug into research, searching through records from Philadelphia, New York, San Francisco and South Carolina. He looked at passport materials, census documents and even found out where a collection of Elbert's letters are kept in California.
Based on those documents, he found it's most likely that Elbert had been waiting for his wife to arrive by ship in Charleston. Records show Sarah had given birth to a daughter in Cuba.
Being that it was the 1850s, people were typically buried in the places where they died. Sarah and their son were later laid to rest with him. The daughter, who never would have known her father and didn't live in Charleston, was buried elsewhere, leaving the fourth side of the monument empty to this day.
Magnolia's mysteries
Still, many more mysteries haven't been cracked, Kuhn said. One is that of Lovola Ida Gholson. Records show that she was held in Magnolia's receiving tomb — the place where bodies would typically be kept before a permanent grave site was prepared — for 18 years, longer than any other individual at Magnolia. When she was finally removed from the tomb, Kuhn said, she was buried somewhere on James Island.
He still doesn't know where she's buried and, more importantly, why she was kept waiting at Magnolia for so many years.
Since the tours started earlier this spring, many of them have been filled by locals, said LaVerne, Bulldog's founder and owner. There's hope, Kuhn said, that someone taking a tour could have some insight on one of the cemetery's unanswered questions, or that the stories could prompt others to pursue their own research.
Still, Kuhn said, Charleston isn't always forthcoming with its secrets.
“No matter how much we do, there will always be secrets that remain just that," he said.