Conversations about Charleston's International African American Museum have been happening for about two decades. But now within months of breaking ground, locals still have questions about the project, ranging from what will be inside to what role it will have — locally, nationally and internationally.
In a new four-part meeting series, titled "Common Ground," the IAAM is asking community members to join them for conversations with its staff.
"What we're looking for is an opportunity to more authentically engage," said Brenda Tindal, the museum's director of education and engagement.
The museum's team hosted the first event Tuesday night at the Charleston County Public Library. The about 90-minute program featured a conversation and Q&A session with the museum's CEO, Michael Boulware Moore.
The next three sessions will feature different members of the museum's team, with themes that correspond to their roles, Tindal said.
Details about the next Common Ground event haven't been set, she said, but they hope to host the second program in April.
The group who attended Tuesday's program came armed with questions, several which involved concerns about how the museum would address ongoing racial disparity in the Lowcountry.
Attendees also posed questions about how the museum will interact with existing institutions and groups, like the Gullah Geechee community and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Another asked about the artifacts and objects that would be in the museum.
Many answers followed a similar theme: The museum will address these issues, but plans are still in flux.
"We are focused and working hard," Moore said.
Though some people in the room have been talking about the museum for 20 years, much of the museum's eight-person team is still relatively new to the project and to Charleston, Moore reminded attendees Tuesday night.
Tyndall, for example, joined the staff in July, and the museum's curator, Joy Bivins, was also hired last summer.
Until recently, Moore said, most of his focus has been on raising money. The museum must gather all the funds needed to build before they break ground, which they still hope to do mid-year.
Though the IAAM reached its $75 million fundraising goal in August, the museum later announced that it would have to raise at least $10 million more to cover construction costs impacted by inflation and tariffs.
Former Charleston mayor Joe Riley, who initiated the project and still serves on its board, gave a financial update at the museum's board meeting last week.
About $7.9 million of that additional sum has been raised, Riley said. More potential donations are in progress, he said, but the additional costs could also end up being "somewhat more than $10 million," he said.