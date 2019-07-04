You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Fireworks sales in South Carolina and beyond
Roadside stands decorated with flags and bold letters boasting pyrotechnic goods for sale may be one of the truest signs of summertime in South Carolina. All 46 counties in the state have at least one of the licensed stands, with a median of about six firework stands per county.
In total, there are 521 licensed firework stands across the Palmetto State this year, just one more than in 2018, according to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. The county with the most licenses is Richland with 52, followed by Greenville with 50 and Lexington with 45. Charleston County comes in fifth with 42 licensed stands this year.
The American Pyrotechnics Association has predicted a banner year, estimating that national consumer fireworks sales could top $1 billion for the first time this season. Consumer sales have climbed over the last two decades, more than doubling from $407 million in 2000 to $945 million last year.
Based on 2018 sales, money spent overall on fireworks this year — including the larger "display" fireworks that require a federal license to purchase — will exceed $1.3 billion. Last year, about $360 million was spent on display fireworks, making up less than a third of of all U.S. fireworks sales.
Every state in the U.S. except Massachusetts allows some type of fireworks to be directly sold to consumers, though states differ on rules and restrictions.
In South Carolina, anyone under the age of 16 is prohibited from purchasing fireworks. Licensed sellers can vend from roadside stands, which are often fashioned out of shipping containers, but fireworks can't be sold from tents or vehicles. (If you see such an operation, it's probably illegal.)
People who operate temporary stands, which can be open for 90 days, have to pay a $100 license fee to the state. Vendors also have to purchase insurance and have their stands inspected before opening for the season.
If you do choose to purchase and use your own fireworks, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has safety tips which include:
- Always use fireworks outdoors and have water on-hand
- Have a designated person who isn't drinking alcohol light the fireworks
- Don't hold fireworks or have any part of your body over them when lighting
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Fast-casual spot A.W. Shucks Seafood Shack is open on King Street.
- A Hardee's restaurant on Spring St. may be redeveloped by a new owner.
- Tattoo shop The Black Sparrow is opening Saturday in Goose Creek.
- Legendary Charleston restaurant Robert's is coming back for three days.
- A Publix-anchored Berkeley County shopping center is adding several new tenants: Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips salon, Heartland Dental, Egan’s Spirits, Sandy’s Cleaners and Pink Polish Nail Salon.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Two years after its nuclear project in S.C. failed, Santee Cooper is set to hire an Arizona utility executive as its full-time CEO. (Post and Courier)
- A $24.5 million real estate deal was finalized this week, including a large downtown parking lot and two King Street buildings. (Post and Courier)
- Charleston's High Wire Distilling Co. plans to invest $3 million and create 45 jobs to further grow its small-batch spirits business. (Post and Courier)
- Boeing Co. will pay $100 million over several years to help the families affected by the two crashes of its 737 Max which killed 346 people. (AP)
- The funding future of Brand USA, a nationwide destination marketing organization that works with cities like Charleston, is uncertain. (Skift)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know the city has to measure four consecutive readings of 95 degrees or above at 15-minute intervals before stopping carriage tours?"
Carriage tours were suspended for about an hour and a half Wednesday, marking the sixth time this year and second day this week that tours were temporarily halted due to extreme heat. Last year, it happened just once.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Mary Garcia is the S.C. coast's president at Pinnacle Financial Partners.
- Shelly Kelly joined the S.C. State Treasurer's Office as senior counsel.
- The president and CEO of APC Data Analytics is now Noah T. Leask.
- Middleton Place Foundation's director of development is Beth Kerrigan.
- The chairman and CEO of Charleston Capital is now John McAvoy.
- Joey Smith is now the director of Frampton Construction Co.'s offices in Charleston and Charlotte.
