With many Americans still hesitant to travel, Charleston offers deals to 'staycationers'

Last week, Charleston's tourism marketing group put out a short video showing the city getting ready to welcome back visitors.

A shop owner turns a sign from "closed" to "open." A bartender wipes a wooden bar clean. A hotel staff member fluffs pillows in a guest room.

"We took some time to do some spring cleaning," the narrator says, "whether it be in garden gloves or rubber gloves."

While the industry is gearing up to bring visitors back after coronavirus closures, it's still unclear when the bulk of them will return. Travel has been thrown so wildly off-kilter by COVID-19 that AAA decided for the first time in two decades to forego its annual Memorial Day travel predictions.

Travel spending over the holiday weekend is expected to tally just a third of last year's totals, about $4.2 billion versus $12.3 billion in 2019, according to estimates from the U.S. Travel Association.

South Carolina has set its sights exclusively on travelers who live within driving distance of the state, and some Charleston-area businesses are focusing even more closely on the region.

That means it's a buyer's market right now for Lowcountry locals looking to take a getaway without straying too far from home. Hotels, in particular, are offering discounted rates and extra perks to entice guest bookings.

These "staycation" promotions are popping up all across the peninsula. At The Dewberry, Charlestonians get 25 percent off, complimentary parking and a room upgrade. Just across Marion Square at Hotel Bennett, guests who book a close-to-home stay get a $100 credit.

The Restoration is extending its deal to anyone who lives in South Carolina. All Palmetto State residents who book a room right now get free parking and a $25 food and beverage credit to the hotel's restaurant and coffee bar.

When The Beach Club, the boutique waterfront hotel at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, reopened last Friday, they kicked things off with a "Local Love" promotion, offering a discounted room rate of $149 for the first night of a minimum two-night stay.

The hotel's bookings have been strong — even stronger than expected — so the offer for locals was more of gesture to the local community than anything, said general manager Nick Saltmarsh.

"We're rebounding a lot quicker than we had anticipated," Saltmarsh said.

Over on the peninsula, the Wentworth Mansion also had a better-than-expected opening weekend. The property sold out, and about half the rooms were booked by local residents, said Michelle Woodhull, who oversees Wentworth and three other local hotel properties as the president of Charming Inns.

The Wentworth Mansion and one other Charming Inns property, the Kings Courtyard Inn, are running locals-only promotions. Both include a one-night stay, a complimentary bottle of champagne and a three-course dinner for two at the company's Circa 1886 restaurant.

The package goes for $350 at Wentworth Mansion and $250 at Kings Courtyard Inn. Considering that just a room at Wentworth could typically go for $400 to $600 a night depending on the time of year, that's a very substantial discount, Woodhull said.

Offering a locals-only deal made sense for several reasons, Woodhull said. Wentworth Mansion, especially, has a strong local following, and they figured those patrons would be most likely to come out right away.

"People have been so great about supporting restaurants throughout this — getting takeout and then going to restaurants," she said. "People were asking how to support hotels, and now is the time that you can."

Some attractions have been looking to locals, too, for support. After having to shut down during what are usually two of the most lucrative months of the year, memberships became a key way to keep revenue coming in.

Drayton Hall saw a dramatic increase in membership sign-ups when it offered a special deal this month. Family memberships, which typically sell for $150, have been sold for just $35.

The memberships are available to anyone but are especially beneficial to locals who can visit the site an unlimited number of times during the yearlong membership period and get invitations to special events.

Now that attractions are starting to actually reopen to visitors, it's been clear — at least so far — that the locals are coming out first.

Tom Johnson, executive director of Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, said the vast majority of the property's visitor base since reopening at the beginning of the month has been their "regulars," mostly local families with young children.

Compared to regular admission, memberships don't bring in much money, but Johnson said it's just nice to see people enjoying the gardens again.