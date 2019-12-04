South Carolina's passenger car manufacturers saw steady U.S. sales in November as the holiday season approached, with Volvo doubling sales of S60 sedans built in the Charleston region while Upstate automaker BMW saw a double-digit increase.

Volvo, which makes the S60 at its $1.1 billion campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, sold 1,392 vehicles to U.S. buyers in November — 102.3 percent more than the same period a year ago.

So far this year, the Swedish automaker has sold 15,914 S60s — a 126.3 percent increase.

All told, Volvo had its best November in 15 years with sales totaling 9,635 cars, led by the company's popular trio of XC-model sport-utility vehicles.

"Refreshed and recharged, the XC90 stakes its claim as the volume leader with 3,522 cars sold, up 40.9 percent over November 2018," Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo's U.S. division, said of the carmaker's largest SUV.

Volvo is on track to sell more than 100,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the first time since 2007.

BMW, which builds its X-model SUVs in Spartanburg County, sold 31,213 vehicles in the U.S. last month — 10.2 percent better than a year ago. The X3 and X5 models were among the most popular, with sales of 5,948 and 5,359 units, respectively.

"We enter the final month of 2019 in the midst of our annual 'Road Home' sales event, with optimism for a strong year-end and a prosperous year ahead," Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO of BMW North America, said in a statement.

BMW's South Carolina plant is the German automaker's largest, employing 11,000 people and producing 1,500 vehicles per day.

U.S. sales of Sprinter vans built at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston totaled 2,833 in November, well more than double the 1,054 sales tallied a year ago. Year-to-date, the German vehicle maker has sold 28,011 Sprinters in the United States.