With his North Charleston parking lot in foreclosure, Ponzi schemer staring at prison term

An admitted felon who touted investments in a North Charleston parking lot is facing a foreclosure lawsuit on the property even as he awaits sentencing in an unrelated Ponzi scheme he helped to perpetrate in New York.
Savraj "Sam" Gata-Aura, owner of the Park & Go lot on Montague Avenue, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court in New York after admitting to a workspace rental scam that cost more than 800 investors worldwide roughly $36 million.
Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence that would "send a message to would-be fraudsters." Gata-Aura, who says he was "shy, overweight and bullied in school," blames strict parents and a poor childhood for his decision to succeed at any costs. He's asking for probation.
Meanwhile, the people who sold the North Charleston parking lot to Gata-Aura last year want the property sold at auction because Gata-Aura never repaid a $1.3 million loan they gave him to buy the site. Adam and Jay Vane, whose family had operated the parking lot since 2001, said in a foreclosure lawsuit filed this month that the loan has been in default since November and that Gata-Aura now owes nearly $1 million.
Gata-Aura abruptly closed the parking lot in May, leaving customers — some from out of state — scrambling to retrieve their cars. Park & Go catered to people using the nearby Charleston International Airport, offering lower long-term rates than the airport lots, and Gata-Aura said business tanked when COVID-19 affected air travel.
"We weren’t expecting a pandemic,” Gata-Aura told The Post and Courier in May. "We went from $30,000 to $40,000 a month (in income) at a 200-capacity lot to zero."
Gata-Aura advertised Park & Go as part of his U.S. Parking Investments business, which purported to sell "institutional grade" securities in parking lots around the country with annual revenues providing up to 12 percent returns. Gata-Aura previously told The Post and Courier he hoped to sell the property for $2 million to pay off investors who had bought shares in the lot. It's not clear what has happened to the investors' money. More recently, Gata-Aura was touting his investment advice book, called "Slices Make a Loaf," through a website offering the book for free with $10.95 shipping.
The parking lot foreclosure comes as Gata-Aura awaits sentencing for an unrelated Ponzi scheme in New York. In November, Gata-Aura pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to selling investments in Bar Works — a company that claimed to convert bars and restaurants into workspaces. Gata-Aura told The Post and Courier he didn’t realize the workspace venture was a Ponzi scheme. Court documents show Gata-Aura received $3.1 million in commissions from the scheme over a two-year period.
Bar Works founder Renwick Haddow has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges and is cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of reducing a maximum 40-year prison sentence.