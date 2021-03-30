With demand on the rise, North Charleston Sprinter factory to build electric van

An electrified version of the Sprinter van will be built at the Mercedes-Benz Vans campus in North Charleston, the company said Tuesday, as the demand for battery-powered delivery vehicles is increasing among online retailers and other businesses.

"The future of mobility is electric in the transport sector, especially in the last-mile delivery segment," said Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. "Our share of battery-electric vehicles is constantly growing."

The North Charleston plant will build the next-generation e-Sprinter for the U.S. and Canadian markets beginning during the second half of 2023. The vehicle will also be built at two van factories in Germany. Parent company Daimler plans to invest $50 million in each site as part of the shift toward electrified vehicles. All told, Daimler is investing $350 million in the new e-Sprinter.

"The next generation e-Sprinter will support a sustainable future for the company and the environment, and we look forward to this investment in our (North) Charleston team and facility," Arnhelm Mittelbach, president and CEO of the Mercedes-Benz Vans site at Palmetto Commerce Park, said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz Vans also said its entire production processes will be carbon-neutral beginning in 2022, with each plant powered with electricity generated from renewable sources.

A current version of the electrified Sprinter is being built in Dusseldorf, Germany, alongside conventional combustion-engine versions. The $500 million North Charleston plant, which opened in 2018, will continue to build conventional Sprinters as well as the next-generation electrified version.

"In this way, it will be possible to respond very precisely to the respective market needs in the future," the company said. "In addition to the previously available variant as a panel van, the next generation of the e-Sprinter will also be produced as a chassis model and will thus serve as a basic vehicle for, among other things, ambulances, motorhomes or refrigerated transporters."

Companies like Amazon are increasingly turning to electric vehicles for their fleets. The online retailer is Mercedes-Benz Vans' biggest customer, ordering 20,000 Sprinters from the North Charleston plant, and last year announced the purchase of 100,000 electric vehicles to deliver goods to customers' homes.

The global electric commercial vehicle market is projected to top sales of 2 million by 2028 compared with 129,000 sales in 2020, according to the Markets & Markets research firm. The North American region is projected to fastest-growing market, with the van segment leading sales due to demand from logistics companies. Major factors driving the growth are increasing electrification of public transport fleets, stricter government regulations and advancements in battery pack technologies and electric powertrains.

The Sprinter, which celebrated its 25th year of production in 2020, is one of the most popular commercial vans on the market, with a record 41,930 vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2020 — a 31.6 percent increase over the previous year’s total.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston was founded 15 years ago as an assembly site for Sprinter and Metris vans imported into the U.S. in parts. It began full production of Sprinter vans in 2018 and now employs about 1,600 people.