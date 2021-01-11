With carbon footprint at 0, Bosch plants in SC, elsewhere to share climate-saving tools

The Robert Bosch manufacturing plant in Dorchester County is playing a role in two of its parent company's key initiatives — reducing carbon emissions and training the next generation of manufacturing and software engineers.

Bosch executives outlined their plans Monday during an online news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show, which is being held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the Germany-based company's 400 global locations, including the Charleston area's, have been carbon neutral since 2020 and Bosch said it now wants to help other companies reduce their carbon footprints. Bosch has set a goal of helping suppliers and customers cut their carbon emissions by 15 percent by 2030.

For example, the Bosch plant on Dorchester Road makes brake systems and fuel injectors for powertrain systems and counts the Cummins Turbo Technologies factory in North Charleston as one of its customers. Cummins has set its own goal of carbon neutrality and zero pollution at its sites by 2050.

"The next step for Bosch is to address emissions along the entire value chain, from procurement to product use. We think this is a joint effort we have to take with our customers and also with our suppliers," said Michael Bolle, chief digital officer for Bosch and a member of the company's management board. Bosch is spending roughly $2 billion on the initiative, split between investments in energy-saving equipment and services and purchases of green energy for the company's operations.

The Dorchester County site is one of about 100 Bosch locations now using a cloud-based energy platform that uses intelligent algorithms to predict energy consumption, avoid peak loads and correct deviations in normal patterns of consumption, said Michael Bolle, a member of the Bosch management board. Bolle said the technology combines artificial intelligence with the internet to "optimize equipment and processes in manufacturing operations" while reducing carbon dioxide emissions in factories.

Bosch is offering that and other technology to suppliers and customers looking to reduce their own carbon footprints through an advisory company called Bosch Climate Solutions.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"Our aim here is to pass the knowledge and experience we've gained from achieving carbon neutrality and from projects we've successfully carried out worldwide to other companies," Bolle said.

The Charleston-area plant also is participating in apprenticeship programs to develop a next-generation workforce of electrical and mechanical engineers and Bosch is expanding the program to include training for software engineering. The first site for that 12-month apprenticeship program is in Michigan and Bosch plans to expand the program to other sites to eventually train 20,000 people.

"We recruit talented non-engineers with transferable skills, then we train them in architecture design and coding," said Mike Mansuetti, who started his Bosch career in 1988 at the Dorchester County plant and now is the company's president for North American operations. "Ultimately, we hope to employ these apprentices once their program is complete."

The first group of apprentices includes a former chef, a shop technician and a personal banking manager, Mansuetti said, adding the program "helps us meet our software engineering needs in a very challenging recruiting environment."

The Bosch plant in Dorchester County is the company's largest in the U.S. and one of the Charleston region's largest employers, with about 1,500 employees.