A pair of automotive firms with South Carolina ties are fighting over whether modern-day windshields are too technologically advanced to be fixed by anyone but the original manufacturer.
Volvo Cars, which builds S60 sedans at its $1.1 billion Berkeley County campus, tells buyers that its windshields have special cameras and radar that are calibrated to work in harmony with safety features like adaptive cruise control, stay-in-lane systems and high-beam control. Recalibration has to be done whenever the windshield is replaced.
"Many aftermarket glass installers cannot perform this important service," Volvo states in owners' documents, adding that the safety, performance and integrity of the vehicle could be compromised.
Safelite — the nation's top aftermarket glass installer, which acquired Mount Pleasant-based Glasspro earlier this year — is taking offense to the slight, saying it has successfully performed 400,000 front-camera recalibrations in the past 18 months on 28 vehicle makes from Audi to Volvo.
Safelite calls Volvo's statements "scare tactics" designed to drive business to dealerships. The Columbus, Ohio-based company wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate what it calls "false, deceptive and misleading statements" as part of the commission's ongoing effort to combat repair restrictions that violate federal law.
Volvo isn't the only vehicle maker being called out by Safelite.
Ford Motor Co., in its newsletter to customers, said it "does not approve of aftermarket windshield or side replacement glass."
"Only by using Ford original equipment Carlite replacement glass can you be assured of the fit, function, safety and structural integrity of the repair, the automaker said.
Subaru is also warning customers not to use companies like Safelite, saying the warranty on its driver assist technology called EyeSight could be voided.
Edward Sprigler, Safelite's vice president of strategic initiatives, told the FTC in a letter last week that the company considers itself a partner with vehicle manufacturers, but that partnership is being strained by windshield repair recommendations.
"Upon hearing or reading such scaremongering it is no surprise that an individual vehicle owner will turn away from the aftermarket and head to the new vehicle dealer to ensure that their warranty and safety not be jeopardized," he said.
The FTC has not made a ruling on Safelite's windshield repair complaint and hasn't said what action, if any, it might take.
New boat to China
The Chinese Port of Guangzhou is getting its first direct container ship service to the U.S. East Coast including the Port of Charleston.
The 2M Alliance of Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Co. has added Guanghzhou to its weekly services via the Suez Canal. In addition to Charleston, the service will stop at ports in New York, Savannah, Miami and Freeport in the Bahamas.
The new service adds to Guangzhou's four weekly U.S. West Coast routes and more than 50 global services.
Guangzhou is the world's fifth-busiest port, according to the Journal of Commerce, handling nearly 22 million cargo boxes in 2018 — a 7.6 percent increase over the previous year.