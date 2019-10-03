You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
A major museum to honor the nation's most revered war heroes has hitched its star to Texas about a year after organizers announced it would leave the Charleston area for a larger market.
The Medal of Honor Museum Foundation said Wednesday that it is taking its project to Arlington, Texas. The other finalist was Denver.
Foundation CEO Joe Daniels, who's been at the helm of the organization since early 2018, described Arlington as the "optimal location" in an announcement about the decision. Of the about 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients, about 70 have lived in the region, according to the group.
Construction is planned for a site in the center the city's growing entertainment district, neighboring Globe Life Park, where the Texas Rangers play, and the Dallas Cowboys' home turf, AT&T Stadium.
The group says it hopes to open its museum in 2024. That's about a year after the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is aiming to be completed in Mount Pleasant, most likely at Patriots Point, under a Charleston-area group that emerged earlier this year.
Daniels's group also had planned to build at state-owned Patriots Point. But last fall the foundation's board announced it would start a nationwide search for other locations.
Daniels said the reason for the move was the size of Charleston's market. The Arlington region, which includes Dallas and Fort Worth, attracted 51 million visitors in 2017. Last year, Charleston counted about 7.3 million tourists.
The foundation reached snags with the town of Mount Pleasant after submitting architectural renderings that showed a building which exceeded the planned site's height limits. The building design, which was created by internationally known architect Moshe Safdie, became a sticking point with some local officials and residents who felt it didn't fit the town.
Now, Daniels's group is seeking out a new museum design for the Arlington site, according to a release about the selection. The foundation already put out queries to architecture firms across the country. Formal requests will go out to four architecture firms soon, and the group plans to select one in early 2020.
In addition to the museum, the foundation said it will work with a delegation from Texas to build a Medal of Honor monument in Washington, D.C.
“There is no better place to honor and preserve the legacy of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients than in this patriotic city," Texas governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.
Since Arlington and Denver were announced as the finalist cities in June, officials in both cities had been vying for the project which has an estimated price tag of about $150 million, about $50 million more than in earlier plans.
The Charleston-area group which is raising funds to build a smaller-scale medal museum in Mount Pleasant has said it isn't concerned about the two museums being planned simultaneously. But the local organization does take issue with the group calling their project a National Medal of Honor Museum.
The Charleston organizers have cited a 1999 act from Congress that they say designates Mount Pleasant as the only official "national" medal site.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Two Forever 21 stores in S.C. are on the retailer's list of possible closures.
- Made-to-order hummus shop Sunshine Hummus will open on Spring St.
- Starbucks and AT&T are moving into a building at Cane Bay Plantation.
- Clothing retailer Madewell has added a men's shop in its King St. store.
- A Starbucks cafe in a West Ashley shopping center has gone dark.
- A Bluewater gas station, a Dunkin' donut shop, a Buffalo Wild Wings and a McDonald's are planned for a site in the Nexton development.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- A law firm in the Upstate has been forced to end a national scheme that preyed on military veterans and misled investors. (Post and Courier)
- An Uber or Lyft trip to Charleston International now costs $3.25 more. The fee, which is applied on the apps, started Tuesday. (Post and Courier)
- S.C.'s tourism industry lost out on about $117 million in direct visitor spending during Dorian, tying the loss from Florence. (Post and Courier)
- A senior Boeing Co. engineer filed an ethics complaint this year alleging that the company rejected a 737 Max safety system to cut costs. (NYT)
- If you're a fan of French wine, stock up now. The Trump administration is rolling out tariffs on European goods like olives, wine and cheese. (AP)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know BMW's Spartanburg County production facility is the company's largest plant in the world?"
The German vehicle maker marked 25 years of production in South Carolina this week. Since the first car rolled off the Upstate assembly line in 1994, the site has grown to employ 11,000 workers who build 1,500 vehicles a day.
